FIGHT YOUR FIGHT: EA SPORTS UFC 6 ARRIVES JUNE 19, DELIVERING NEXT-LEVEL FIGHTER INDIVIDUALITY AND GAMEPLAY DEPTH

All-new game modes like Hall of Legends and The Legacy let players experience the stories of UFC greats or carve their own path, from backrooms to the bright lights. These modes introduce immersive storytelling that makes every fight feel personal, capturing the emotion, pressure and determination it takes to leave a lasting mark on the sport.

“EA SPORTS™ UFC® 6 delivers a deeper, more dynamic fight experience,” said Nate McDonald, EA SPORTS UFC 6's Lead Producer. “Every element is designed to reflect the individuality of real fighters. Our goal is to capture the sport as faithfully as possible and bring players closer to the Octagon than ever before.”

This year’s cover athletes showcase a modern standard for elite UFC superstardom. Alex Pereira brings his signature blend of precision and raw power to the Standard Edition cover, while Max Holloway’s relentless pace and unmatched volume come alive on the Ultimate Edition. Their presence on the covers reflects a new era for the franchise where every athlete’s unique movement and mindset are felt in every exchange.

“Representing Brazil on the cover of UFC 6 means everything to me. This is for the fans who believed in me from the very beginning,” said Alex Pereira, featured athlete on the Standard Edition cover. “EA SPORTS made my fighter look as powerful as the real thing and nailed my left hook. The fans will get the true Poatan. Chama.”

“Being the face of the UFC 6 Ultimate Edition is an honor,” said Max Holloway. “I’ve always approached MMA like a gamer. It's about being creative, having fun and not backing down. I’m excited to see how fans bring the pressure.”

Pre-order* EA SPORTS™ UFC® 6 Ultimate Edition to receive 7-day early access and the Iconic Moments Bundle.

Ultimate Edition Includes:

Fighter Pass: UFC Legends (8 new fighters. Instant access to Randy Couture and Ken Shamrock, both making their EA SPORTS UFC debut + 6 fighter drops to come)

Expansion Pass (Your access to 2 fully-loaded expansions, which include new modes and more. Coming Winter 2026 and Summer 2027)

VIP Pass (Henry Cejudo (UFC 238), Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 248), Jiri Prochazka (UFC 295), Khalil Rountree (UFC 307) and Jon Jones (UFC 182) 5 Fighter Skins, 6 VIP Cosmetic Items, 3 VIP emojis and ongoing progress boosts and rewards across the game)

Pre-order Bonus: Iconic Moments Bundle (The Korean Zombie, Miesha Tate, and Leon Edwards Fighter Skins)

Rivalry Bundle (Israel Adesanya (UFC 281) and Paulo Costa (UFC 241) Fighter Skins + 500 UFC points)

Players who pre-order the EA SPORTS™ UFC® 6 Standard Edition will receive:

3 Fighter Skins (Iconic Moments Bundle: The Korean Zombie, Miesha Tate, Leon Edwards)

All pre-order editions and information can be found here.

Stay tuned for the full rundown of EA SPORTS™ UFC® 6 in the coming weeks. To keep up-to-date with the latest game news and information, visit http://ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-6 and follow our social channels.

*Conditions and restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-6/game-disclaimers for details.

PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ® . More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 353 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 1 billion broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.