Fight Worn & Event Used – Own a True Piece of UFC History

The Fall Auction – September 4th to 23rd

Right now, UFC Collectibles is hosting the Fall Auction — running from September 4th to 23rd. Fans have the chance to bid on fight worn and event used memorabilia from some of 2025’s biggest events, including:

UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira

From headline main events to unforgettable moments, the Fall Auction is your opportunity to secure one-of-a-kind pieces tied to history inside the Octagon.