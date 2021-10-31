Fight Week Blog | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Monday, November 1

Even in the afterglow of an event as hugely special as Abu Dhabi's UFC 267, the table is set for Saturday's UFC 268 to be among the most memorable cards of the year.

There's just something about New York City.

Like many of my fellow UFC staff, I don't hesitate to volunteer my services when the promotion brings the fireworks to Madison Square Garden. When the subways are roaring beneath your feet, the smell of pizza slices are wafting through the air and MMA royalty are roaming the streets of Manhattan, fight week is elevated with a singular, palpable energy that is peerless in the world of sports. If you haven't experienced it yet, add it to your bucket list.

Just off the top of your head, think about the MSG fights that were not only some of the best New York's history, but in transcended time and place to be some of the biggest moments in the company's history.

Flashback to UFC 205 (the card itself was a matchmaking work of art) when Conor McGregor's TKO of Eddie Alvarez crowned him the first simultaneous two-division champ in promotion history. Or the three title-fight UFC 217 when Rose Namajunas shocked the world with her first round TKO of Joanna Jędrzejczyk to claim the strawweight strap, and we witnessed the swan song of the great Georges St-Pierre as he claimed the middleweight title. Or how about UFC 244, when Jorge Masvidal bested Nate Diaz to become the one and only holder of the BMF belt? Just a few of the nearly-mythical moments that are bound together in the same special book of UFC history, all because they transpired in the city that never sleeps.