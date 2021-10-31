Fight Week Blog | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Fight Coverage
A weeklong journal covering the UFC's return to The Big Apple for UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2.
Monday, November 1
Even in the afterglow of an event as hugely special as Abu Dhabi's UFC 267, the table is set for Saturday's UFC 268 to be among the most memorable cards of the year.
There's just something about New York City.
Like many of my fellow UFC staff, I don't hesitate to volunteer my services when the promotion brings the fireworks to Madison Square Garden. When the subways are roaring beneath your feet, the smell of pizza slices are wafting through the air and MMA royalty are roaming the streets of Manhattan, fight week is elevated with a singular, palpable energy that is peerless in the world of sports. If you haven't experienced it yet, add it to your bucket list.
Just off the top of your head, think about the MSG fights that were not only some of the best New York's history, but in transcended time and place to be some of the biggest moments in the company's history.
Flashback to UFC 205 (the card itself was a matchmaking work of art) when Conor McGregor's TKO of Eddie Alvarez crowned him the first simultaneous two-division champ in promotion history. Or the three title-fight UFC 217 when Rose Namajunas shocked the world with her first round TKO of Joanna Jędrzejczyk to claim the strawweight strap, and we witnessed the swan song of the great Georges St-Pierre as he claimed the middleweight title. Or how about UFC 244, when Jorge Masvidal bested Nate Diaz to become the one and only holder of the BMF belt? Just a few of the nearly-mythical moments that are bound together in the same special book of UFC history, all because they transpired in the city that never sleeps.
Arguably what makes these Big Apple events so special is the many years in the wilderness that there were no events in New York at all. It still boggles the mind that less than six years ago, MMA was still not legal in the state, and that epic UFC 205 card I mentioned above was the first...and that was in 2016.
If you're a newer UFC fan and don't know this part of the story, I strongly encourage you to watch the short, excellent documentary Judgement Day (just above these paragraphs) that details the chaos of moving what was expected to be UFC's New York debut (UFC 12 in 1997, scheduled for Buffalo) to the small down of Dothan, Alabama in just a few short days when New York State suddenly outlawed the sport.
Mercifully, cooler heads eventually prevailed many years later, and now the "The Mecca" of Madison Square Garden can add names like Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Rose Namajunas to it's annals of historic fights, alongside names like Muhammad Ali and Rocky Marciano.
So here we are on the ground in NYC again, on the lookout for more of those storied moments as yet another epic Empire State card comes together for Saturday. And as this is the UFC's first return to the city since the global pandemic turned the world upside down, the energy is feeling even more momentous than usual.
