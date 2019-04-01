Fight Updates for Florida, Ottawa and UFC 238

*The UFC Fight Night card in Sunrise, Florida on April 27 received a late change, as former world title challenger Jessica Penne was forced to withdraw from her bout against Jodie Esquibel due to medical issues. Stepping in for the strawweight bout will be Penne’s teammate, former Invicta FC champion Angela “Overkill” Hill.



*May 4th’s UFC Fight Night card in Ottawa will see the return of bantamweight standout Mitch Gagnon, who gets a home game in Ontario against fellow Canadian Cole Smith, a highly-touted and unbeaten newcomer.



*Heading to the Windy City of Chicago for the UFC 238 card on June 8 will be a middleweight bout pitting Contender Series alum Bevon Lewis against British striker Darren Stewart.

