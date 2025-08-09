Final Results | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez

Following a preliminary card slate that featured a handful of highlight reel finishes, Saturday’s main card was flush with close, competitive battles that went the distance, bookended by impressive middleweight finishes.
Christian Leroy Duncan kicks things off by stopping Eryk Anders, starting the finishing sequence with a beautiful spinning back elbow before getting him out of there soon after. Each of the next four bouts went the distance, with Jean Matsumoto and Andre Fili landing on the happy side of split decision verdicts and Iasmin Lucindo and Steve Erceg registering unanimous decision triumphs.
And then in the main event, Anthony Hernandez wore out and ultimately finished Roman Dolidze, battering the burly Georgian for nearly four full rounds before grabbing onto a no-hooks rear-naked choke and squeezing out the tap.
It was a fun night of fights in Las Vegas and we have the details on how things played out collected for your review below.
Official Result: Anthony Hernandez defeats Roman Dolidze by submission (rear naked choke) at 2:45 of Round 4
Anthony Hernandez mugged Roman Dolidze to close out Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX, using his constant pressure and menacing pace to torment and finish the Georgian middleweight.
This was “Fluffy” at his absolute best, taking the fight to Dolidze every second, chipping away with small shots until he could land bigger shots and truly punish his opponent. The longer the fight went, the more Hernandez dominated, repeatedly leaving Dolidze in a tired heap on the canvas and calling him back into the fray.
Late in the fourth round, Hernandez opened up with knees as Dolidze was along the fence, with the surging Californian opting to just latch onto his neck and squeeze out a finish as he dragged Dolidze back to his feet. Just a brilliant performance from the emerging middleweight contender, who has now won eight straight as he continues his march towards the top of the division.
"I think that they know who the next title challenger is."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 10, 2025
Anthony Hernandez makes his claim to continue his rise to the division's elite after his dominant submission victory over Roman Dolidze at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/TzIObssnq6
Official Result: Steve Erceg defeats Ode’ Osbourne by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Steve Erceg had to work hard and navigate some tricky moments, but the former title challenger finally got himself back into the win column with a well-earned victory over game late replacement Ode’ Osbourne.
Osbourne clipped Erceg early in the contest, his speed advantage creating scoring opportunities for the Dana White’s Contender Series grad. But Erceg recovered and had some moments of his own, then seemingly got the better of the things in the second to draw level, with the Australian turning to his grappling to nullify Osbourne’s striking in the back half of the final frame.
After winning three fights in his first eight months on the roster, this was Erceg’s first win in four fights, halting a three-fight slide that began in his championship bout against Alexandre Pantoja and extended through his February loss to Brandon Moreno. This was a settling win for the Top 10 talent and an outstanding performance from Osbourne under the circumstances.
"Champions get dropped and it's about the way you respond to it."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 10, 2025
Steve Erceg conquers early adversity and finds a way to secure a bounce-back win at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/8sHmF5vV7n
Official Result: Iasmin Lucindo defeats Angela Hill by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Iasmin Lucindo got herself moving in the right direction again with a solid decision win over Angela Hill in a quality bout between ranked strawweights.
The young Brazilian, who dropped a tepid decision to compatriot Amanda Lemos last time out, was just a little ahead, a little more dangerous than Hill every step of the way, landing the heavier blows and matching volume while also doing well to utilize her grappling to shut down the veteran in spurts. Though “Overkill” had moments, you could see in the exchanges that the power difference was significant, and Lucindo did well to keep Hill stapled to the canvas for the majority of the third round in order to salt away the win.
That’s now five wins in seven appearances for Lucindo, who should maintain her place in the Top 10 with this victory. Just 23 years old, the future remains bright for the promising Academia Fight House representative.
"I think this fight was good for me to show all aspects of my game."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 10, 2025
Iasmin Lucindo (@Iasmin_Lucindo) is thankful to show her full skillset as she picks up a decision victory at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/uC8osVRQNE
Official Result: Andre Fili defeats Christian Rodriguez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Andre Fili and Christian Rodriguez engaged in the kind of back-and-forth, give-and-get battle most expected when this featherweight pairing was first announced.
Fili got the better of things in the opening stanza, landing a pair of sharp counters that put Rodriguez on shaky legs. “CeeRod” had more success in the second, working to close the distance and landing with a little more sharpness, though Fili continued to land as well. Just when Rodriguez started to gather momentum in the third, Fili timed level changes that allowed him to shift into his wrestling, neutralizing his foe’s offensive output and burning precious time off the clock.
The judges were called upon to render a verdict for the second straight fight, and once again, they were unanimous in how they saw things, with two of the three awarding Fili the victory. It’s a return to the win column for the new dad, who remains a vital figure in the featherweight ecosystem.
"This one feels really good."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 10, 2025
Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) is relieved and grateful after a tough split-decision victory at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/WM27pCimLb
Official Result: Jean Matsumoto def. Miles Johns by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Jean Matsumoto and Miles Johns paired off in a competitive, hard-fought bantamweight tussle early on the main card where the stock of both men rose after 15 minutes.
Johns came out strong, landing well and scoring a quality takedown against the Brazilian prospect. But as the fight progressed, Matsumoto started to work his way into the fight and seize control, maintaining a steady pace and landing consistent offense as the minutes piled up. Johns remained game and continued trying to find a home for something heavy, but Matsumoto did well to keep him from truly clawing back into things.
When the tens and nines were tallied, it was Matsumoto that came out ahead, earning his third UFC victory while getting himself back into the win column after suffering the first loss of his career earlier this year. It was a solid veteran effort from Johns as well, who cemented his standing as a tough out in the Second 15 of the 135-pound weight class in defeat.
"I'm very happy for this fight."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 10, 2025
Jean Matsumoto (@JematsumotoUFC) is glad to be back in the win column after a split-decision victory is at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/yXMYDV8Af5
Official Result: Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Eryk Anders by TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of Round 1
Christian Leroy Duncan finally delivered the kind of performance that made him a highly regarded prospect coming out of Cage Warriors, finishing Eryk Anders with a series of blows after dazing him with a beautiful spinning elbow.
Duncan opened the fight with a pair of fouls before Anders crashed forward in an effort to avoid the rangy Brit’s attacks in space. After Duncan worked free from the fence, he landed a series of quick inside low kicks before spinning and planting his elbow in Anders’ mush, sending him staggering backwards. From there, he pounced, chasing down the finish.
This was the Christian Leroy Duncan everyone was waiting on when he transitioned to the UFC a few years back. He’s clearly settling in and starting to show his top-end talents, and still has the potential to emerge as a dark horse in the middleweight division in the not too distant future.
"You have to separate the man from the fighter."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 10, 2025
Christian Leroy Duncan offers words of wisdom following his spectacular finish at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/B3cjS2nMME
Official Result: Julius Walker defeats Raffael Cerqueira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Julius Walker survived a late push by Raffael Cerqueira in the final preliminary card bout of the evening, collecting his first UFC victory in the process.
“Juicebox” played to his strength against his Brazilian foe, repeatedly dragging Cerqueira to the canvas and controlling the action in the grappling interactions. Cerqueira clipped Walker in the opening seconds of the third and put him on rubber legs a second time a minute later, but wasn’t able to capitalize, as Walker again wrestled him to the ground, grinding out the final two minutes of this exhaustive light heavyweight battle.
All three judges scored the fight in favor of Walker, who turned his second appearance under the UFC banner into his first triumph inside the octagon. Walker has now been involved in a pair of chaotic, captivating fights to begin his UFC tenure, and should remain a fun, young fighter to watch in the light heavyweight division.
"Mentally I felt very prepared, I felt like I was ready for anything."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 10, 2025
Julius Walker affirms that he was laser-focused as he secured his first win in the Octagon at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/JLkDvBdm2Q
Official Result: Elijah Smith defeats Toshiomi Kazama by KO (slam) at 4:10 of Round 1
Elijah Smith finished Toshiomi Kazama with the slam “Rampage” Jackson used to finish Ricardo Arona back in Pride.
The first-year bantamweight took the fight to Kazama straight away, catching the Road to UFC finalist with a flying knee seconds into the fight. As the duo worked through positions in the canvas — Kazama chasing submissions, Smith happily defending and smashing home punishment — the Japanese fighter attacked a triangle choke. Smith elevated him into the air and brought him forcibly to the canvas, putting him out with a WWE-style powerbomb.
Smith has now earned a pair of wins to kick off his UFC career, extending his winning streak to seven with the hellacious finish. The 22-year-old has a bright future, and it’s going to be thrilling to watch him continue to grow, develop, and thrive.
"Give me my pat on my back."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 9, 2025
Elijah Smith calls for his flowers after a historic knockout at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/OXmW0PyzAA
Official Result; Joselyne Edwards defeats Priscila Cachoeira by KO (right hook) at 2:24 of Round 1
Joselyne Edwards pushed her winning streak to three with the most emphatic effort of her career, knocking out Priscila Cachoeira in a half-round slugfest.
Cachoeira pressed forward from the jump, but did so with her hands at her hips, with the broadcast team forecasting that she was going to get slumped if she didn’t get her hands up. Edwards quickly made Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz look prophetic, unloaded in the pocket with her Brazilian foe, catching her with a clean hook that froze “Zombie Girl” in her tracks for a split second before she crashed backwards to the canvas.
The 29-year-old Edwards has now collected three straight finishes and victories in six of her last eight outings. She’s continued to improve since shifting her training to Las Vegas, and should find herself in the Octagon with someone stationed ahead of her in the rankings next time out.
"I feel that I deserve this and that I have improved a lot."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 9, 2025
Joselyne Edwards (@JoselyneMMA29) states that her ongoing improvements helped her to an impressive finish at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/9VKo6VeCge
Official Result: Uros Medic defeats Gilbert Urbina by KO (left hand) at 1:03 of Round 1
Even though he got dropped right out of the chute, Uros Medic recovered and returned the favor to Gilbert Urbina quickly, collecting a walk-off knockout finish a minute into the fight.
Urbina put a right hand on Medic’s jaw in the very first exchange, putting the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate on his backside in the center of the Octagon. “The Doctor” recovered quickly and waded right back into the fray, happy to exchange with Urbina before slamming a left hand down the pipe that landed square and instantly halted the action.
Now 11-3 as a professional, the 32-year-old Serbian still carries a 100-percent finishing rate, with each of his last two wins coming in the opening stanza. Medic has been an all-action fighter throughout his UFC tenure, and should continue to deliver exciting bouts each time out.
"It's how I fight, I'm not surprised, I don't think anyone is."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 9, 2025
Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) is confident in his game as he secures a bounce-back KO victory at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/oJ0gnEe5Ee
Official Result: Gabriella Fernandes defeats Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
In the second fight of the evening, Gabriella Fernandes turned in a well-balanced effort to collect her third straight victory inside the Octagon.
The Brazilian landed thudding body kicks and the strikes throughout the first round of her clash with Julija Stoliarenko, doing well to stuff the Lithuanian’s attempts to take the fight to the canvas. She opened a cut over the veteran’s left eye in the second while continuing to dominate the striking exchanges in the second, maintaining her edge and keeping Stoliarenko at bay throughout the third as well.
All three judges rightfully gave Fernandes the nod, with the MMA Masters representative rising to 11-3 as a result of the victory. She’s done well to shore up her takedown defense and build around her plus athleticism, and now that she’s earned three straight wins, a date against a ranked opponent could be in her future.
"Today I fought against my own fears."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 9, 2025
Gabriella Fernandes credits her decision victory to conquering her self-doubts at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/9tf56NwtDv
Official Result: Eric McConico defeats Cody Brundage by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)
Eric McConico and Cody Brundage kicked off Saturday’s action with a gruelling clash between traditional middleweights elevated a weight class as a result of the fight coming together on short notice.
McConico clipped Brundage in the opening seconds of the contest, hurting the Factory X representative, but failed to capitalize, allowing Brundage to wrestle and work back into the frame. The second was a grind, with the more experienced Brundage leaning on his wrestling and McConico landing the better strikes in their sporadic exchanges. In the third, the duo once again spent a great deal of time stapled against the fence, with McConico being the fresher of the two, but Brundage doing well to land sharp, individual shots.
The judges were tasked with determining the victor, and when the scorecards were collected and totalled, it was McConico that came out ahead, registering his first UFC victory in the process.
"I'm just glad the UFC is giving me an opportunity."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 9, 2025
Eric McConico is appreciative after earning his first win in the UFC at #UFCVegas109. pic.twitter.com/yKL642YUJn
