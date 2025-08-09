Final Results | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez

Christian Leroy Duncan kicks things off by stopping Eryk Anders, starting the finishing sequence with a beautiful spinning back elbow before getting him out of there soon after. Each of the next four bouts went the distance, with Jean Matsumoto and Andre Fili landing on the happy side of split decision verdicts and Iasmin Lucindo and Steve Erceg registering unanimous decision triumphs.

And then in the main event, Anthony Hernandez wore out and ultimately finished Roman Dolidze, battering the burly Georgian for nearly four full rounds before grabbing onto a no-hooks rear-naked choke and squeezing out the tap.

It was a fun night of fights in Las Vegas and we have the details on how things played out collected for your review below.