Fight Ready MMA Is Focused On Consistent Evolution

“(Cejudo) went on a spree of bringing in talent,” Fight Ready MMA head coach Santino Defranco told UFC.com. “We didn’t even ask him to do it. We were just doing our thing, growing our guys from the ground up and whoever was here, and then Henry just started bringing people in. That notoriety has helped, and we brought the attention to detail that we bring to the fight team every day into those camps for the title camps.”

It's not every day one gym holds court to title-winning and title-challenging fighters from around the world, and it seemed especially notable that Zhang Weili and Deiveson Figueiredo came to Arizona to help with rematches. Figueiredo went on to recapture his flyweight belt at UFC 270, and Zhang produced a much stronger effort against Rose Namajunas in their rematch although she ultimately fell in a split decision loss. The results influenced Jiri Prochazka to make the trek from the Czech Republic to Scottsdale in preparation for his light heavyweight title shot, and future hall of famer Jon Jones spent some weeks on the mat to prepare himself for his eventual heavyweight debut.

So, it begs the question: What do they all have cooking down in Scottsdale?

“The biggest thing is our reputation,” Fight Ready striking coach Eddie Cha said. “We’ve been successful at producing champions out here. To me, everything is about momentum. Once the ball starts to roll, it goes the other way, as well. If it doesn’t go well, it goes bad, but when it goes well, we’re doing pretty good right now.”

Defranco, Cha and head wrestling coach Angel Cejudo all pride themselves on a detail-oriented approach to the fight game.