This Fight Is Personal For Marvin Vettori

But that moment never came. Instead, Karl Roberson missed weight, and health issues forced him to pull out of the bout on fight day. The two got into a heated confrontation in the hotel lobby, and a video of Vettori airing his feelings toward Roberson were posted on social media. As the fight game goes, however, a beef was born, and the bout was rescheduled for June 13 in Las Vegas.

“I’m going to make him pay,” Vettori told the media. “That’s all it is. I’m going to make him pay. I take the fact that he messed with my life, with my coach’s life, with my team’s life for a month of life kind of personally. But, at the end of the day, the worst thing I can do to him is to beat him in a dominant fashion and finish him, so that’s what I will do.”

While Roberson told the media that animosity is a one-sided affair, Vettori had no qualms about it: This fight is personal.

“He better step into the cage Saturday,” Vettori said. “I did have (concerns about scheduling another fight with Roberson). He’s here. I hope the guy is f***ing going to show up.”