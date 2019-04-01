FIGHT PASS WEEKLY RECAP

The second fight of the night between Jerrico Walton and Jesus Zazueta Anaya had stolen the energy of the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall crowd from the minute the bout started until it ended. Jerrico Walton’s athleticism and barrage of offense would have broken the spirit of possibly any opponent not named Jesus Zazueta Anaya. In true warrior fashion, Zuzueta ate Walton’s best, countered the rest and gave himself a chance although not many others in attendance did. Although Walton’s hand was raised after the final bell it took a career performance in the main event to top the heart Zazueta displayed.

Ireland’s newest son, Connor Coyle, lived out his lifelong dream as the Derry-native fought his first fight in the fight capital of the world. The Irish fan-favorite made it very clear from the moment the fight was announced until the opening bell that his mission was to earn a stoppage victory and was swinging for it as well. Unfortunately for Coyle, opponent Robbie “The Beast” Burwell was willing and able to survive any flurry Coyle had prepared and take the fight to decision exposing just how deep both fighters were willing to go for the win.

After the yacht party weigh-in down in Florida, Titan FC 54 brought in a nine-fight card that drew the attention of Dana White who was on hand scoping out talent for Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight. It wasn’t only boss man, however, as the building was jam packed with stars young and old from Jens Pulver and Matt Serra to Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes, Luke Rockhold and more.