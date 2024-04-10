FIGHT PASS Showstoppers Part 2 | UFC FIGHT PASS

Gilbert Burns – UFC 179

In only his sophomore trip to the Octagon, Gilbert Burns would show flashes of who we would now know to be one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Looking to make a splash of his own in the UFC, Christos Giagos would find himself smothered, mauled and submitted after walking to the cage in full Leonidas regalia. The loss would age well, as it wouldn’t be long before Burns would turn into the household name he is today.

Gilbert Burns vs Christos Giagos here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/35845