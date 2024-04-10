FIGHT PASS Showstoppers Part 2 | UFC FIGHT PASS

 Skip to main content
Stephen Erceg celebrates after the victory over David Dvorak during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jordan Jones/Getty Images)
The FIGHT PASS Prelims Have Been Home To Some Of The Most Jaw Dropping Performances On Some Of The Biggest Cards. Take A Look At The FIGHT PASS Prelim Fighters Who Stole The Show!
By Walker Van Wey, UFC Fight Pass • Apr. 10, 2024

Robelis Despaigne – UFC 299

It's not often you hear of a 4-0 35-year-old fighter making their UFC debut, but when Robelis Despaigne won three consecutive fights under the Fury FC banner in less than 20 combined seconds, the UFC matchmakers just had to pull the trigger. Despaigne made good on the leap of faith when he knocked out UFC veteran Josh Parisian in only 18 seconds. Now 5-0 and poised to make a run in the UFC’s heavyweight division, Despaigne introduced himself to the world in thunderous fashion in the FIGHT PASS Early Prelims.

Robelis Despaigne of Cuba reacts after his knockout against Josh Parisian in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Gilbert Burns – UFC 179

In only his sophomore trip to the Octagon, Gilbert Burns would show flashes of who we would now know to be one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Looking to make a splash of his own in the UFC, Christos Giagos would find himself smothered, mauled and submitted after walking to the cage in full Leonidas regalia. The loss would age well, as it wouldn’t be long before Burns would turn into the household name he is today.

Gregor Gillespie – UFC 210

It was going to take a heck of a performance from the NCAA National champion wrestler turned 8-0 mixed martial artist, Gregor Gillespie, to walk out of UFC 210 with a performance bonus. With a murderer’s row of bonus check hogs to fend off, Gillespie still stole the show and $50,000 extra with his 21 second knockout of Andrew Holbrook.

Gregor Gillespie celebrates his knockout victory over Andrew Holbrook in their lightweight bout during the UFC 210 event at KeyBank Center on April 8, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Vanessa Demopoulos – UFC 270

It was slated to be one of the most potent displays of KO power the UFC had seen in a while. No way could a strawweight submission artist steal the shine from the hardest hitters in almost every division, right? Wrong. Vanessa Demopoulos proved to everybody why she was a -140 favorite going into the bout and proved to the casual fans that sometimes it isn’t all about the knockout.

Vanessa Demopoulos celebrates after her submission victory over Silvana Gomez Juarez of Argentina in their strawweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Steve Erceg – UFC 289

You don’t get to a title fight in your fourth trip to the Octagon without a splash in your debut. As a +225 underdog fighting on short notice, FIGHT PASS veteran Steve “Astroboy” Erceg would have won the fans over by simply making it to the final horn, but that wasn’t enough to satisfy the Aussie. Erceg not only made it to the final horn but took the best shots David Dvorak had to offer while returning some power of his own. Everybody watching the UFC 289 FIGHT PASS Prelims knew the ceiling was high for Erceg.

Steve Erceg of Australia celebrates his victory over David Dvorak of the Czech Republic in their flyweight fight during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Belal Muhammad – UFC 242

After an impressive debut against one of the most exciting brawlers of the division, Takashi Soto decided to test his striking prowess against the ground game of Belal Muhammad. Muhammad rolled up his sleeves and put together one of his strongest performances to date, putting Sato away in the third round. And he’s still riding a ten-fight unbeaten streak.

Billy Quarantillo - UFC 282

Billy Q has never been afraid to throw. It could honestly be argued that he probably should have had a few more bonuses under his belt, but he made himself undeniable at UFC 282 when he introduced Alexander Hernandez to the business end of his knees in a fight that lived up to 100% of the hype.

Billy Quarantillo reacts after the first round against Alexander Hernandez in a featherweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
John Moraga – UFC 216

John Moraga had quite the mountain to climb when he took the cage against the -600 favorite, undefeated Magomed Bibulatov, at UFC 216. Moraga braved the pressure perfectly by delivering only the second KO of his career but also the only clean knockout of the entire PPV.

Uros Medic – UFC 259

Alaska Fighting Championship has gone and done it again. The promotion that brought you Rich Franklin, Lauren Murphy, Jared Cannonier and Jeremy Horn passed along Uros Medic who made a name for himself on season four of Dana White’s Contender Series only to build off it in his UFC debut a handful of months later. Fans who showed up early were treated to his sub-two-minute KO of Aalon Cruz. Currentlym Medic is searching for his fourth win and second performance bonus.

Uros Medic of Serbia reacts after his TKO victory over Aalon Cruz in their lightweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
