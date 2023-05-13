FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL RETURNS TO UFC APEX

In the main event, Brazilian jiujitsu black belt and ADCC world champion Felipe Pena will go head-to-head with IBJJF no gi world champion Craig Jones in a submission-only match. The main card will feature additional individual matches between notable MMA athletes and stars of the BJJ world, including the co-main event between former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, as well as three-time IBJJF black belt world champion and two-time ADCC world finalist Nicholas Meregali.

FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 will also include an Absolute submission only eight-man tournament with a $25,000 grand prize. Competing in the tournament will be FIGHT PASS Invitational 2 and 3 winner Daniel Manasoiu, ADCC 2022 veteran and a black belt Pan-American no gi silver medalist Haisam Rida, and current Combat Jiujitsu World lightweight champion Vagner Rocha. Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

UFC FIGHT PASS features live events from dozens of combat sports promotions around the world. Subscribers of the platform also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library featuring over 20,000 bouts, as well as every fight in UFC® history.

