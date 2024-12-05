 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 9
FIGHT PASS Invitational 9 Results

See The Match Results, Watch Post-Match Interviews With The Winners And More From FIGHT PASS Invitational 9: Musumeci vs Machado, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 6, 2024

Mikey Musumeci made headlines by signing the first ever exclusive BJJ contract in UFC history. He now headlines Fight Pass Invitational 9 against veteran BJJ star Felipe Machado.

The card also features the return of one of BJJs most exciting competitors, Renato Canuto, who will be put to the test against 3x NCAA wrestling champion Jason Nolf. FPI 9 will also showcase matches from top grapplers such as Ronaldo Junior, Jonnatas Gracie, Damien Anderson, Raquel Canuto and more! Check out all the results below.

FIGHT PASS Invitational 9 Match Results

105 lbs - Shelby Murphey vs Lavinia Barbosa

210 lbs - Michael Pixley vs Luccas Lira

155 lbs - Damien Anderson vs Sandrey Silva

155 lbs - Maggie Grindatti Lira vs Giovanna Carneiro

205 lbs - Ryan Aitken vs Gabriel Almeida

140 lbs - Raquel Canuto vs Michele Oliveira

185 lbs - Kyle Chambers vs Jonnatas Gracie

180 lbs - Nick Mataya vs Ronaldo Junior

Co-Main Event: 175 lbs - Jason Nolf vs Renato Canuto

Main Event: Mikey Musumeci vs Felipe Machado

