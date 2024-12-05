FIGHT PASS Invitational 9 Results

See The Match Results, Watch Post-Match Interviews With The Winners And More From FIGHT PASS Invitational 9: Musumeci vs Machado, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Dec. 6, 2024
Mikey Musumeci made headlines by signing the first ever exclusive BJJ contract in UFC history. He now headlines Fight Pass Invitational 9 against veteran BJJ star Felipe Machado.
The card also features the return of one of BJJs most exciting competitors, Renato Canuto, who will be put to the test against 3x NCAA wrestling champion Jason Nolf. FPI 9 will also showcase matches from top grapplers such as Ronaldo Junior, Jonnatas Gracie, Damien Anderson, Raquel Canuto and more! Check out all the results below.