FIGHT PASS Collection: The Upside Down

Rico Verhoeven vs Badr Hari

GLORY: Collision – December 10, 2016

After watching the walkout, it’s clear that the roof would have collapsed if Badr Hari won. Dozens of fans lined the ring shouting, jumping and cheering for Hari, a fight broke out in the crowd before the opening bell and the stage was set for a bare-handed demolition of the arena. What nobody was counting on, however, was an unfortunate Badr Hari arm break.

