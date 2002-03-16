FIGHT PASS Collection: The Upside Down

The world of MMA is a very unpredictable place. Just when you think you’ve seen the most bizarre or strange end to a fight, something else eclipses it. After one of the most extensive dives into the FIGHT PASS library, we bring you Eleven of the strangest fights and finishes in MMA history.
Quite possibly the most hyped fight of 2019 to date, fans knew they were about to be treated to the two hungriest brawlers in the game when “Cowboy” Cerrone and Tony Ferguson were matched up. With round one swinging Cerrone’s way and round two being a display of pent-up aggression from Ferguson, fans were waiting with bated breath for the third round to kick off when the fight was waved off due to an ill-advised nose blow by Cowboy.
On a card that saw Robbie Lawler, Kimbo Slice, Gina Carano, Kaitlin Young and other future stars, EliteXC: Primetime was also host to Nick Serra, who simply refused to stand. Serra choosing that hill to die on resulted in the strangest finish on the card and one of our favorite result entries on Wikipedia.
Realistically, the entire UFC 1 card could have been in this collection, but what’s the fun in that? Possibly nothing, even that night, could top a one-gloved boxer coming out and tapping out due to mount in just over two minutes.
The light heavyweight showdown was over in only 17 seconds when Bobby Southworth slammed James Irvin into a poorly secured cage door and it swung open, throwing both fighters out.
Looking to reverse his fortune of 2012 that started with a KO loss, Eddy Bengtsson took on Jay Mortimore at Cage Warriors Fight Night 6. Bengtsson took home a submission win with a move most gyms don’t teach. “Mother’s Milk,” as the commentators referred to it, was the weapon Bengtsson pulled from his arsenal.
Despite having a victory over Amanda Nunes, it has been a rough go for Cat Zingano. Surfing a .500 record since joining the UFC and falling to Ronda Rousey’s 14-second armbar, things weren’t looking any better for “Alpha” Cat when just over a minute into the fight, she caught Anderson’s toe to the eye, resulting in a TKO loss.
Heavyweights, a shoddy ring and almost 30 seconds of MMA. How nobody was crushed is still a mystery.
After roping in the most popular name in fighting and putting him against a man most expected to lose, how could a main event end so poorly that it killed a fight promotion?
After an impressive staredown that was subject to commentator banter well into the fight, Alex Reid took a hefty cut at Murilo Rua’s leg and the crowd was treated to a loud “click” that was exactly what you think it was.
When the two most experienced mixed martial artists of all-time (literally) square off, you can imagine a fight so technically sound that both men appear bring the other to the highest of their abilities. Well, it happened and in reality the end resembled the way an elementary school fight would finish on the playground.
After watching the walkout, it’s clear that the roof would have collapsed if Badr Hari won. Dozens of fans lined the ring shouting, jumping and cheering for Hari, a fight broke out in the crowd before the opening bell and the stage was set for a bare-handed demolition of the arena. What nobody was counting on, however, was an unfortunate Badr Hari arm break.
