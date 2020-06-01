Fight by Fight Preview: June 20th Edition

CURTIS BLAYDES VS. ALEXANDER VOLKOV

Top-ranked heavyweights go toe-to-toe in this pivotal divisional contest as Curtis Blaydes goes in search of his fourth straight victory against Russian standout Alexander Volkov.

Blaydes’ evolution as a fighter has been exceptional over the course of his 11-fight UFC career, and outside of a pair of bouts against Francis Ngannou, the Elevation Fight Team member has been unbeatable. After dropping his debut to the feared top contender, the 29-year-old rattled off a six-fight unbeaten streak and since their second encounter in November 2018, Blaydes has picked up three more victories, most recently dispatching former champ Junior Dos Santos in January.

It’s hard not to think of Volkov’s position in the heavyweight ranks in terms of a “What If?” given that all that stands between him and a flawless 6-0 mark in the Octagon is a last-second loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 229. If Volkov had held on for those final 11 seconds, would he have faced Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title at UFC 230 instead of Lewis? Would he check in at seventh in the rankings, four spots behind Blaydes, if his only setback came in a championship clash?

And that’s assuming he would have lost to Cormier, who used his wrestling skills to ground Lewis and finish him with relative ease.

With the trilogy bout between Cormier and reigning champ Stipe Miocic officially on the books and Ngannou already having an unassailable claim to being next in line, Saturday’s main event is all about position. Blaydes is looking to cement his standing as third in line behind Cormier and Ngannou with a victory, while Volkov can force his way back into the Top 5 with a second consecutive triumph, and no matter how it shakes out, it should be one heck of a heavyweight clash to close out this weekend’s fight card.