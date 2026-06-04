Fight Night Gets Louder at UFC Freedom 250 with Zac Brown Band Merch Collab
Exclusive Drop, Now Available at UFC Store!
Jun. 4, 2026
UFC and Grammy Award-winning group Zac Brown Band have teamed up on a limited-edition merchandise collaboration inspired by classic rock tour apparel and the raw energy of a UFC fight night. Featuring vintage graphics, worn-in textures, and bold styling, the collection is perfect for fans wanting to carry that same energy beyond the Octagon – and is available now at UFC Store!
The collaboration comes to life during UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest on Friday, June 13, where Zac Brown Band will take center stage for a special live performance. Known for their Southern rock sound and powerhouse live shows, the Atlanta-born group brings a massive live presence to the biggest fan experience of the weekend. Zac Brown Band will also perform the United States National Anthem ahead of the fights on Sunday, June 14 – setting the tone for the most historic fight card of all time.
Get ready for next weekend and shop the exclusive UFC Zac Brown Band collection live at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest or online now at UFC Store!
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.