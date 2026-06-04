Fight Night Gets Louder at UFC Freedom 250 with Zac Brown Band Merch Collab

The collaboration comes to life during UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest on Friday, June 13, where Zac Brown Band will take center stage for a special live performance. Known for their Southern rock sound and powerhouse live shows, the Atlanta-born group brings a massive live presence to the biggest fan experience of the weekend. Zac Brown Band will also perform the United States National Anthem ahead of the fights on Sunday, June 14 – setting the tone for the most historic fight card of all time.

Get ready for next weekend and shop the exclusive UFC Zac Brown Band collection live at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest or online now at UFC Store!