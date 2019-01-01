Fight Night Fortazela: Final Results

Fighting in his hometown of Fortaleza for the first time since June 2001, veteran welterweight Thiago Alves battled back from a near stoppage in the first round to take a hard-fought split decision over Max Griffin.



Scores were 29-28 twice and 28-29 for Alves, now 28-13. Griffin falls to 14-6.



The crowd erupted every time Alves threw something, but the aggressive Griffin rocked him in the opening minute and unloaded with both hands as Alves covered up. A subsequent clinch bought the “Pitbull” some time, but he emerged with his face marked up from the striking of Griffin. Sacramento’s Griffin kept the pressure on once the two separated, and he mixed his strikes up nicely to the head and body, nearly ending the fight with a right hand that dropped Alves just as the horn sounded to end the round.



In need of a change in momentum, Alves went on the attack in the second round and rattled Griffin with kicks and punches. Griffin fired back, but then decided a takedown would be the best course of action. Alves fought off the attempt and in the final minute he hurt Griffin again and the crowd roared.



A spinning elbow by Alves in the second minute of the final round led to a takedown by Griffin, and while the Brazilian rose quickly, Griffin brought him back to the mat just as fast. With under two minutes left, Alves rose and went to work again. Griffin put the fight on the mat as the seconds wound down, but it wasn’t enough to get the nod on the scorecards, which went in Alves’ favor.