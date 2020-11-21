 Skip to main content
Announcements

Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev Card Announced

The UFC Closes Out 2020 With A Banger Of A Card In Las Vegas
Nov. 21, 2020

The breakout star of 2020, Khamzat Chimaev came out of nowhere to capture the imagination of fight fans around the world, and on December 19, he headlines his first UFC event when he faces the third-ranked welterweight in the world, Leon Edwards, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. 

Fighting out of Birmingham, England, Edwards has won eight in a row as he chases a world title shot, and he is eager to put an end to the rise of Chimaev, who only took a little over two months to keep his unbeaten record intact with three straight Performance of the Night finishes.

The co-main features two standout welterweights making their first appearances of 2020 when Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson collides with Fortis MMA's Geoff "Handz Of Steel" Neal.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo continues his campaign in the bantamweight division when he meets surging striker Marlon Vera, and Brazil's Michel Pereira meets Khaos Williams in the featured prelim bout. Williams is making a quick turnaround following his 30-seond KO victory on Nov. 14.

Full Fight Night Card:

Main Card

Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Khamzat Chimaev

Co-Main Event: Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal

Marcin Tybura vs Greg Hardy

Marlon Moraes vs Rob Font

Misha Cirkunov vs Ryan Spann

Jose Aldo vs Marlon Vera

Watch With Your ESPN+ Subscription

Prelims

Michel Pereira vs Khaos Williams

Alexandre Pantoja vs Manel Kape

Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima

Deron Winn vs Antonio Arroyo

Sijara Eubanks vs Pannie Kianzad

Aiemann Zahabi vs Drako Rodriguez

Tafon Nchukwi vs Jamie Pickett

Rick Glenn vs Carlton Minus

Tags
Fight Card Updates
card
welterweight
main event
Results

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Unparalleled, Unmatched and…

Lightweight Champion Retires With An Unprecendented Legacy Of Dominance

More
Bryce Mitchell grapples with Matt Sayles in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Capital One Arena on December 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch These four Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch the Video