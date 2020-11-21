Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev Card Announced

The breakout star of 2020, Khamzat Chimaev came out of nowhere to capture the imagination of fight fans around the world, and on December 19, he headlines his first UFC event when he faces the third-ranked welterweight in the world, Leon Edwards, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Fighting out of Birmingham, England, Edwards has won eight in a row as he chases a world title shot, and he is eager to put an end to the rise of Chimaev, who only took a little over two months to keep his unbeaten record intact with three straight Performance of the Night finishes.

The co-main features two standout welterweights making their first appearances of 2020 when Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson collides with Fortis MMA's Geoff "Handz Of Steel" Neal.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo continues his campaign in the bantamweight division when he meets surging striker Marlon Vera, and Brazil's Michel Pereira meets Khaos Williams in the featured prelim bout. Williams is making a quick turnaround following his 30-seond KO victory on Nov. 14.

Full Fight Night Card: