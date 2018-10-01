Fight Night Denver: The Scorecard

1 – Yair Rodriguez

There were questions about Yair Rodriguez heading into last Saturday’s card in Denver. Was he still the phenom we all thought he was? Did Frankie Edgar take something from him in their bout that was never coming back? Did he still have the goods to challenge the elite at 145 pounds? Well, after his stirring knockout of Chan Sung Jung, let’s just say yes, no, yes to those questions. For 24 minutes and 59 seconds, Rodriguez fought his heart out. Yes, he trailed on two scorecards heading into the final round, but he still kept fighting until he delivered the Knockout of the Year for 2019. It was an affirmation that the Mexican battler is the real deal, and that he’s ready for the best in the featherweight division. After a long deserved rest, of course.

2 – Chan Sung Jung

Yes, I know, a loss is a loss, it costs a fighter half his check, and it’s a tough pill to swallow, especially when you’re one second away from a victory on the scorecards. But Chan Sung Jung wasn’t fighting for a decision on Saturday night. He never does. And over the course of his nearly five rounds with Yair Rodriguez, “The Korean Zombie” reminded us why we love this sport – and on the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show, no less. If you hadn’t tuned in to the UFC since 1993 and you saw Rodriguez-Jung, I bet you’ll be sticking around. On Sunday, Jung made a post on social media saying that he was embarrassed. Mr. Jung, I feel secure speaking for the entire MMA community in saying that you have absolutely nothing to be embarrassed about. You are a prime example of a sportsman and a fighter. You showed up to fight and gave everything you had to win. What’s more glorious and praiseworthy than that?