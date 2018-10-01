Fight Night Buenos Aires: Fight-by-Fight Preview

NEIL MAGNY VS. SANTIAGO PONZINIBBIO

The winner of the first UFC event in Argentina could be knocking on the door of a top five fight as Neil Magny takes on home country favorite Santiago Ponzinibbio. Magny remains one of the most criminally underrated fighters on the entire UFC roster despite having several statement wins over the likes of Kelvin Gastelum and Carlos Condit. Magny is also no stranger to stepping into enemy territory for a fight and he'll definitely try to play spoiler again on Saturday night. Ponzinibbio will get a chance to headline a card at home in Argentina while attempting to win his seventh straight fight. While climbing up the rankings, Ponzinibbio has proven to be one of the best strikers at 170 pounds, but he'll certainly have his hands full with a well-rounded technician like Magny in this five-round main event.

RICARDO LAMAS VS. DARREN ELKINS

It wasn't that long ago that Ricardo Lamas was battling for the UFC featherweight title, and although he's fallen on harder times lately, he remains one of the toughest outs in the 145-pound division. Lamas is a skilled wrestler with good boxing and serious tenacity to push the pace for all 15 minutes. That said, if Lamas is tough, Darren Elkins might want to change his nickname to leather because he might just be the most durable athlete in the sport. Elkins has an innate ability to take a ton of punishment and still find a way to gut out a victory. He's never out of a fight as long as there's time left on the clock, so this co-main event could end up as the show stealer when the night is over.

KHALIL ROUNTREE JR. VS. JOHNNY WALKER

Expect fireworks in this light heavyweight showdown as Khalil Rountree Jr. takes on Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Johnny Walker. Rountree has a reputation for his devastating power, especially during those first few exchanges in the opening round every time he competes. Walker will be an interesting target considering he's 6-foot-5 and possesses serious knockout power of his own. It would be tough to see how this fight ends in a decision, so enjoy it while it lasts.

CEZAR FERREIRA VS. IAN HEINISCH

With a 5-1 record in his past six fights, Cezar Ferreira remains a contender to watch in the middleweight division with a world-class submission arsenal at his disposal. He has put together an impressive resume in the UFC, including a win over top three-ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith while he was still competing at 185 pounds. Ian Heinisch accepted this fight on short notice but he will definitely bring the fire when he steps into the Octagon. Fresh from earning a devastating knockout on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series back in July, Heinisch has finished his last three opponents and he'll go for the fourth on Saturday night.

GUIDO CANNETTI VS. MARLON VERA

A pair of former Ultimate Fighter: Latin American cast members will meet on the main card as Argentina's own Guido Cannetti takes on Marlon Vera. Cannetti has bounced back and forth between wins and losses over his past four fights, but competing in front of a home crowd will certainly add a little extra motivation. Vera will look for his second win in a row after earning a nasty TKO in his last performance from August, moving his UFC record to 5-4 overall.

CYNTHIA CALVILLO VS. POLIANA BOTELHO

A strawweight battle will kick off the main card as Cynthia Calvillo makes her return to action against highly-touted Brazilian prospect Poliana Botelho. Calvillo is coming back from the first loss of her career and is more determined than ever to return to the win column following a razor close defeat to former champion Carla Esparza. As for Botelho, she's currently 2-0 in the UFC with a TKO in her most recent performance. The winner of this fight could make an impact in the 115-pound rankings, so expect sparks to fly in this one.