Fight Night Argentina: Official Weigh-In Results

The fighters from Fight Night Argentina step on the scales one last time before the big event.
By UFC Staff Report
• Nov. 16, 2018
Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio will headline the FS1 main card that gets underway at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Four prelim fights will also air on FS1 beginning at 8pm/5pm ETPT, and FIGHT PASS subscribers get two exclusive bonus prelims that kick off the evening at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Below are the official weigh-in results for Fight Night Argentina.
FS1 MAIN CARD at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Neil Magny (171) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)
Ricardo Lamas (145.5) vs Darren Elkins (145)
Khalil Rountree (204.5) vs Johnny Walker (205.5)
Cezar Ferreira (185.5) vs Ian Heinisch (185)
Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs Marlon Vera (135.5)
Cynthia Calvillo (118)* vs Poliana Botelho (115.5)
FS1 Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
Michel Prazeres (170.5) vs Bartosz Fabinski (170)
Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Ulka Sasaki (125.5)
Humberto Bandenay (145.5) vs Austin Arnett (145.5)
Laureano Staropoli (169) vs Hector Aldana (169.5)
UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims at 7pm/4pm ETPT
Devin Powell (155) vs Jesus Pinedo (156)
Nad Narimani (145.5) vs Anderson dos Santos (144.5)
*Calvillo missed weight and will be fined 20% of her purse. The fight will proceed as scheduled.
