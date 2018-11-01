Fight Night Argentina: Live Results

Elkins gained control in the clinch against the cage to start the first round. Lamas cut Elkins early, opening one up near Elkins' right eye. Elkins caught Lamas stumbling and took him down late in the first round.

In the second round, Lamas landed a few leg kicks before slipping a punch and taking Elkins down. When they returned to their feet, Elkins caught a kick and both fighters scrambled on the ground. Lamas landed several heavy punches on the ground. Lamas landed several leg kicks, and late in the second round, Elkins began to really favor his front leg.

Lamas started the third round with more kicks to Elkins' right leg. Lamas kept the pressure while dodging Elkins' heavy strikes. Midway through the round, Lamas scored a takedown and landed a strong elbow. Lamas did big damage with his ground and pound, eventually earning the stoppage.