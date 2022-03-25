The Fight Life Was Made For Bruno Souza

“It is the Year of the Tiger, right? It's not a coincidence and we're gonna see the beginning of it on March 26,” said Souza, who faces Luis Saldana at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. “I kinda follow the Asian culture and, in this case, the Chinese culture. But the tiger, I have a good connection with it, and when something like this happens, that the first time I'm gonna have the opportunity to actually perform is at the beginning of the Year of the Tiger, I can assume that something is talking to me and it gives me a little bit more confidence of, okay, let's go, let's push.”

Last November, the Brazilian featherweight got the call all mixed martial artists wait for. The catch? He had six days to get ready for Melsik Baghdasaryan. It wasn’t an ideal scenario, but he had no problem with actually getting into the Octagon. As for the other parts of being a first-time UFC fighter…

“What surprised me was the paper work,” Souza said. “The paperwork was crazy. And I had to do all my medicals in New York in two days, so I spent the whole day in the street going up and down, but it's okay because it was a short notice fight.”

So his mentor, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, didn’t warn him about the paperwork?

“Nobody warned me,” laughs Souza. And while the Madison Square Garden fight didn’t go his way, there were positives to be taken away from the decision loss, only his second defeat in 12 pro fights.

“I have a lot of good things to take away from the fight,” he said. “I definitely don't like that performance, but I didn't have time to get ready, so it gives me more confidence that I can fight whenever. We were the underdog in that fight, mostly because we didn't have time to get ready, so we tried to create a game plan to take the fight to our way and, at the end of the day, the fight happened the way that we wanted it to happen. We actually slowed down the fight, but it was not enough to win and I get it. But what we're most confident of is getting ready to fight in six days against a really tough opponent. Can you imagine what I can do with a full training camp like I'm having right now? So no matter what, I can fight whoever, however, no matter what.”