Fight Island Scorecard

2 – Khamzat Chimaev

There’s been a lot of talk about Khamzat Chimaev over the last couple years, but you never know what those heavily hyped prospects will do on the big stage until they get there. Chimaev got there Wednesday night and he looks like he’ll be staying a while. Sure, John Phillips was a favorable stylistic matchup for him, but “Borz” did what you want to see in that situation, which is dominate, then finish. I’m not going to be cruel and put the “K” word on the 26-year-old, but tell me you didn’t see a little Khabib Nurmagomedov in the way he mauled Phillips?