Fight Island: Kattar Vs Ige Results

Calvin Kattar moved closer to the title picture at 145 pounds in the UFC Fight Night main event on Wednesday as he won a five-round unanimous decision over ultra-tough Dan Ige on Fight Island.



Scores were 49-46 twice and 48-47 for the No. 6-ranked Kattar, now 22-4. The No. 10-ranked Ige falls to 14-3.



After a brief feeling out process, Ige had an early advantage as he shot in and out with quick combinations. A couple minutes in, Kattar began finding his range and he was landing hard shots, prompting Ige to look for a takedown that came up empty. Conversely, Kattar was able to do some solid groundwork with his strikes, and while both fighters landed flush in the final minute, it was Kattar flurrying and landing as the round ended.



Ige landed the best punch of the fight in the second, as a left landed on Kattar’s nose, drew blood and was visibly bothering the New Englander. The shot gave Ige some momentum in a solid round, but again, Kattar finished strong with his own striking attack.



Doing a solid job of mixing up the role of aggressor and counterpuncher, Ige continued to score well in the third, with Kattar landing hard shots but firing only in spurts as he followed his foe around the Octagon.



Kattar drilled Ige with a right hand early in round four, but in an ensuing scramble, the Hawaiian took more shots while on the mat. Shaking off the offensive outburst, Ige got back to his feet and back to the game plan. Kattar was getting busier, though, working behind his jab to set up power shots, and the wear of the fight was evident on Ige’s face.



In the fifth, Kattar was still sharp as Ige looked to be tiring. The Hawaiian didn’t stop marching forward, but Kattar was able to elude any danger, and that included tossing aside any takedown attempts by his foe as the two went the five-round distance.

Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/