Fight Island Health And Safety Procedures

As DCT explained in a pair of press releases, to ensure the safety of UFC staff, event personnel, Yas Island employees and the wider Abu Dhabi community, all attendees of UFC Fight Island have quarantined for 14 days at Yas Island hotels.

More than 1,500 event personnel and Yas Island employees have been stationed within Yas Island’s ‘safe zone’ to employ strict COVID-19 precautionary measures.

All UAE-based personnel and Yas Island support staff reported to Yas Island hotels in the past few weeks, following a complete and comprehensive sanitation of all hotels.

Following a 14-day hotel quarantine and a negative test result, individuals are now permitted to leave the hotel and move around Yas Island’s safe zone. The zone sits within roughly 11 km on Yas Island and includes the venue, the hotels, the training facilities and the dining establishments. Only UFC athletes and their coaches - who will undertake COVID-19 tests on take-off, landing, 48hrs after arrival and pre-fight, will be permitted to enter the ‘safe zone’ in July - UFC staff and event personnel, along with Yas Island employees will be provided access to the safe zone.