Fight Island Debuts, July 18 Edition

MALCOLM GORDON

Division: Flyweight

Fighting Out Of: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Professional Record: 12-3

The Scoop: Former TKO MMA Flyweight Champion Malcolm Gordon rides a four-fight winning streak into his UFC debut in hopes of starting an odyssey to become the next great Canadian UFC star. He has the resumé to do it, too. A BJJ black belt, 10 of his 12 pro wins are by finish, six of those by submission. He’s held championship gold in four promotions, and will start his journey to adding a fifth against fellow newcomer, Amir Albazi.