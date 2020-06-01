Fight Island Debuts, July 15 Edition

Mounir Lazzez

Division: Welterweight

Fighting Out Of: Dubai, UAE by way of Sfax, Tunisia

Professional Record: 9-1

The Scoop: If fans were allowed to attend these Fight Island shows in person, you could safely expect one of the loudest roars of the evening to be for the first Octagon walk of Mounir Lazzez, a local standout from the United Arab Emirates. Accurately nicknamed “The Sniper” for his fierce striking game, look for Lazzez to try and keep the contest on the feet long enough to land one of his patented head kicks with enough impact to add to his collection of eight KO/TKO victories. He looks to spoil the return of another striking artist, Abdul Razak Alhassan, to open the ESPN/ESPN+ main card at 10pmET/7pm PT.

