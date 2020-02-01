Fight Island: Bonus Coverage

Mounir Lazzez took home a unanimous decision victory on Fight Island and talked about what it felt like to make his debut.

What a scrap from welterweights Mounir Lazzez and Abdul Razak Alhassan. From bell-to-bell both fighters brought it, looking to finish the fight and show off their arsenal of skills in doing so. After three rounds of fast paced action, Lazzez was able to earn a unanimous decision victory, earning two 30-27 nods and one 29-28 scorecard from the judges.

In the early moments of the fight, Alhassan unloaded massive power strikes, determined to call it an early night at the office, but Lazzez brushed off the strikes and smiled back at his opponent. Once Lazzez was able to handle Alhassan’s initial onslaught it was time for “The Sniper” to implement his game plan of knees, leg kicks and elbows.

Lazzez, whose record is now 10-1, also showed off his grappling game in the bout. He secured multiple timely takedowns and was able to land some nice ground strikes. Alhassan made the most of his time on the feet, continuing to throw power shots in flurries until the final bell.

It was an impressive display of durability from both fighters and a great debut for Lazzez. If you want to leave a good first impression, work your way onto the bonus sheet. Lazzez did just that.