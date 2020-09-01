Fight Island 4: Bonus Coverage

Performance of the Night

Germaine de Randamie

What a time to get your first career victory by submission. Germaine de Randamie continues to show the UFC brass and the world that she is truly a top contender at bantamweight and featherweight. De Randamie’s guillotine submission in the third round against the highly regarded Julianna Pena showed just how resilient and dynamic the 36-year-old Dutch fighter is.

It was an up and down fight for de Randamie, who admittedly took some time to “wake up” during the matchup. Her world class striking helped her keep the aggressive Pena at bay for a majority of the bout, but that didn’t mean Pena didn’t have her moments.

Pena was able to wrangle the former featherweight champion to the canvas on multiple occasions, but it was her last attempt that cost her the bout as de Randamie sunk in a deep guillotine that shut Pena’s lights off. It was a surreal moment for the famed kickboxer, who couldn’t hold back the excitement of the moment.

She once again solidified that she is the number one contender and that anyone that would like to challenge Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight strap will need to get through her first.

De Randamie moves to 10-4 with the victory and is keen to make her mark in exciting bantamweight bouts in the near future.

From Backstage: “I’m a kickboxer and they all want to take me down. If you take me down, I choke you out. I’ll fight whoever. I just want to fight entertaining fights against people who come to fight. That’s all I want,” de Randamie told UFC.com post-fight. “I’m still the number one. It doesn't matter what happens tonight, that winner has to face me before they face Amanda Nunes. I’m the No. 1 contender. Let Amanda Nunes enjoy her family. You’ve got to face me.”