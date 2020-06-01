Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs Till Results

Welterweight veteran Alex Oliveira made it two in a row in his bout with Peter Sobotta as he won a shutout three-round unanimous decision.



Scores were 30-27 across the board for Oliveira, now 21-8-1 with 2 NC. Sobotta falls to 17-7-1



After the two fighters got acclimated to the bout, Oliveira hurt Sobotta with a body kick in the second minute, but the German product was able to recover as he kept the Brazilian at bay. Oliveira kept targeting the midsection, though, something Sobotta was picking up as he tried to implement his own offense.



Sobotta tried to implement his grappling game early in round two, but got cut with an elbow for his trouble and was then forced on the defensive again as Oliveira picked his shots beautifully, at least until a low kick brought a brief halt to the action. Later in the round it was an eye poke by the Brazilian that interrupted the bout, but in terms of legal strikes, Oliveira dropped Sobotta with a right hand, making it 2-0 on the cards, and “Cowboy” stayed smooth and steady in the third, wrapping up a solid victory.