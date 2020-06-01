Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs Till Results

Announcements
Results
All The Big Winners From Flash Forum On UFC Fight Island
PRELIMS, 5PM/2PM ETPT
NATHANIEL WOOD (30-27 x 3) defeats John Castaneda by Unanimous Decision
UFC Fight Island 3: Nathaniel Wood Post-Fight Interview
British bantamweight Nathaniel Wood returned to the win column in the opener, outpointing newcomer John Castaneda over three rounds.
Both competitors fought at a fast pace, each landing their share of shots as they kept it standing, but as the fight wore on, Wood began pulling ahead as he bloodied his foe and refused to slow his work rate down. Castaneda wasn’t ever in serious trouble, despite taking several flush blows, but he was just a step behind the Brit, who prevailed via three scores of 30-27.
Wood moves to 17-4 with the win; Castaneda, who replaced Umar Nurmagomedov, falls to 17-5.
RAMAZAN EMEEV (30-27 x 2, 29-28) defeats Niklas Stolze by Unanimous Decision
Russian welterweight Ramazan Emeev picked up his 19th pro win, scoring a three-round unanimous decision over German newcomer Nikolas Stolze.
Scores were 30-27 twice and 29-28 for Emeev, now 19-4. Stolze falls to 12-4.
Emeev scored a quick takedown to open the bout, but Stolze was upright quickly and back to working his striking from long range. A second takedown would follow, though, and this time Emeev nearly sunk in a choke before the German got upright. Emeev continued to control the grappling exchanges, but Stolze was game throughout and he caught the Russian late with a right knee that certainly made a statement.
Keeping the pressure on, Emeev outworked Stolze in the second round, but “Green Mask” got back to work in the third, actually scoring a takedown of his foe. But outside of that, a crisp 1-2 and a late guillotine attempt, it was Emeev’s round and the fight.
PANNIE KIANZAD (30-27 x 2, 29-28) defeats Bethe Correia by Unanimous Decision
UFC Fight Island 3: Pannie Kianzad Post-fight Interview
Bantamweight up and comer Pannie Kianzad delivered the best performance of her UFC career to date, outpointing Bethe Correia over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27 twice and 29-28 for Kianzad, now 14-5. The No. 13-ranked Correia falls to 11-5-1.
Kianzad fought a near flawless first round, picking Correia apart from range, while mixing in good clinch work and perfect takedown defense.
Correia got a break early in the second when Kianzad lost her balance and fell to the mat, allowing her to get on the board offensively from the top position. Two minutes into the frame, Kianzad got back to her feet, and this time, Correia was getting busier and making the fight closer.
A left hook in the second minute by Correia rocked Kianzad briefly, but Sweden’s “Banzai” stuck to the game plan even as she began showing swelling under her right eye. Midway through, Kianzad returned the favor with a hard combination and then tossed a Correia takedown aside, and as she kept her pace high, she was able to cruise to victory.
TANNER BOSER defeats Raphael Pessoa by TKO at 2:36 in Round 2
UFC Fight Island 3: Tanner Boser Post-fight Interview
The summer of Tanner Boser continued, as the heavyweight prospect scored his second knockout in a month’s time, halting Raphael Pessoa in round two.
UFC Fight Island 3: Tanner Boser def Pessoa via TKO
After a slow first round where Boser did most of the work, the Canadian closed the show in the second after a left hand caught Pessoa on the eye and hurt him. The Brazilian sunk to the canvas and Boser pounced, and after a series of unanswered blows, referee Herb Dean halted the contest at 2:36 of round two.
With the win, Edmonton’s Boser moves to 19-6-1. Rio de Janeiro’s Pessoa falls to 10-2.
MOVSAR EVLOEV Movsar Evloev (30-27 x 2, 29-28) defeats Mike Grundy by Unanimous Decision
Russia’s Movsar Evloev improved to 13-0 in featherweight action thanks to a three-round unanimous decision victory over England’s Mike Grundy.
Grundy (12-2) scored his first takedown in the opening minute, implementing his wrestling attack effectively. Evloev scrambled out of trouble but was soon back in it, as Grundy appeared to have a choke locked in tight. Again, though, Evloev got free and back to his feet and marked up his foe’s face with a right hand before the end of the round.
Evloev’s precise and patient striking game served him well in the second, even though Grundy did put the Russian on the deck briefly with his takedowns. There was more of the same in the third, with Evloev leaving the Octagon with the victory via scores of 30-27 twice and 29-28.
TOM ASPINALL defeats Jake Collier by TKO at :45 in Round 1
UFC Fight Island 3: Tom Aspinall Post-fight Interview
Liverpool’s Tom Aspinall was spectacular in his UFC debut, as he knocked out Jake Collier in less than a minute in their heavyweight bout.
UFC Fight Island 3: Tom Aspinall Gets 1st Round TKO
Aspinall looked calm, cool and collected as the bout began, and just as smoothly he landed a flush left-right that sent Collier down and out. The official time of referee Dan Movahedi’s stoppage was :45 of round one.
With the win, Aspinall moves to 8-2. Collier falls to 11-5
JESSE RONSON defeats Nicolas Dalby by submission via rear naked choke at 2:48 in Round 1
UFC Fight Island 3: Jesse Ronson Post-Fight Interview
Six years after being cut from the UFC following three split decision losses in 2013-14, Jesse Ronson returned at welterweight and got an emphatic finish, submitting Nicolas Dalby in the first round.
UFC Fight Island 3: Jesse Ronson Secures Submission Win
Dalby came out fast, trying to put an early end to matters, but Ronson weathered the storm, found his rhythm and then stunned and dropped the Denmark native with a left hand. Seconds later, Ronson locked in a rear naked choke and Dalby tapped, with the official time of the finish 2:48 of the first round.
Ontario’s Ronson moves to 22-10 with the win. Dalby falls to 18-4-1, 1 NC.
FRANCISCO TRINALDO defeats Jai Herbert by TKO at 1:30 in Round 3
The ageless Francisco Trinaldo kept rolling at 41 years old as he spoiled the UFC debut of England’s Jai Herbert via third-round TKO.
Herbert was sticking and moving to start the fight, but a minute in, Trinaldo was able to follow up a hard kick to the body with a takedown. Herbert scrambled his way upright, nearly getting caught in a guillotine choke, but he pulled free and tried to escape his foe’s grasp. With two minutes left, though, it was another takedown for Trinaldo. But in the closing minute, Herbert surged, landing a hard knee and getting his own takedown.
UFC Fight Island: Francisco Trinaldo TKOs Herbert
A right hand by Herbert drilled Trinaldo and sent him to the deck as round two began, and the Brit took his opponent’s back. Midway through the round, the two stood and Trinaldo went on the attack, but he was tiring and Herbert was still going strong, stinging the veteran with right hands.
But in the third round, Trinaldo cracked Herbert with an overhand left that, for all intents and purposes, ended the fight. Trinaldo held back, but referee Herb Dean didn’t step in, and it took a couple more ground strikes to bring Dean in to halt the bout at 1:30 of the final frame.
With the win, Trinaldo, who missed weight for the bout at 160 pounds, moves to 26-7. Herbert falls to 10-2.
ESPN+/ESPN MAIN CARD, 8PM/5PM ETPT
KHAMZAT CHIMAEV defeats Rhys McKee by TKO at 3:09 in Round 1
Apparently Khamzat Chimaev is as dangerous at welterweight as he is at middleweight, and in stopping newcomer Rhys McKee just 10 days after his UFC debut victory over John Phillips, he continues to look like the next big thing in the Octagon.
It took just 14 seconds for Chimaev to take McKee down and the rude welcome continued with strikes on his grounded foe. With three minutes, left Chimaev got into the mount and kept the ground-and-pound assault coming until referee Rich Mitchell stepped in at 3:09 of round one.
With the win, Chechnya’s Chimaev moves to 8-0 and sets the modern-day UFC record for quickest turnaround between victories. Northern Ireland’s McKee falls to 10-3-1.
ALEX OLIVEIRA (30-27 x 3) defeats Peter Sobotta by Unanimous Decision.
Welterweight veteran Alex Oliveira made it two in a row in his bout with Peter Sobotta as he won a shutout three-round unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Oliveira, now 21-8-1 with 2 NC. Sobotta falls to 17-7-1
After the two fighters got acclimated to the bout, Oliveira hurt Sobotta with a body kick in the second minute, but the German product was able to recover as he kept the Brazilian at bay. Oliveira kept targeting the midsection, though, something Sobotta was picking up as he tried to implement his own offense.
Sobotta tried to implement his grappling game early in round two, but got cut with an elbow for his trouble and was then forced on the defensive again as Oliveira picked his shots beautifully, at least until a low kick brought a brief halt to the action. Later in the round it was an eye poke by the Brazilian that interrupted the bout, but in terms of legal strikes, Oliveira dropped Sobotta with a right hand, making it 2-0 on the cards, and “Cowboy” stayed smooth and steady in the third, wrapping up a solid victory.
PAUL CRAIG defeats Peter Gadzhimurad Antigulov by Submission due to a Triangle Choke at 2:06 in Round
The Scottish submission king struck again in light heavyweight action, as Paul Craig finished Russia’s Gadzhimurad Antigulov in the first round.
Antigulov got a takedown early, not an issue for Craig, who has pulled off some of his best finishes with his back on the mat, and that’s just what he did, as he withstood some thudding strikes from Antigulov to lock in the triangle choke that produced a tap out at 2:06 of the first round.
Scotland’s Craig moves to 13-4-1. Antigulov falls to 20-7.
