All the signs were there for Darren Till to run Robert Whittaker over on Saturday night. Whittaker was coming off a devastating loss to Israel Adesanya that was preceded by a pair of wars with Yoel Romero, he had a series of injury and health issues over the years, and he took a break from the sport to get his mojo back after being burned out by the whole business. But then the Octagon door shut and Bobby Knuckles was back, as good as he’s ever been in winning a hard-fought five-round decision. Was it a blistering back-and-forth war? No. Did Whittaker go back to being Reckless Robert at times? Yes. But for the most part he fought a disciplined, technical fight against a dangerous foe and he got his hand raised. So is The Reaper back? Oh yeah, it sure looks like it.