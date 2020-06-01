Fight Island 2: Bonus Coverage

Announcements
Fight of the Night
Rafael Fiziev vs Marc Diakiese
Rafael Fiziev’s third UFC appearance was his best yet. It was also his toughest. Fiziev squared off with Marc Diakiese, who is fresh off back-to-back wins over impressive opposition. Diakiese is a veteran with plenty of notable fights in the UFC but this was arguably his most entertaining as it drew just his second performance bonus. It was Fiziev’s first bonus and his second consecutive win.
Fight Island 2: Rafael Fiziev Post-Fight Interview
Performances of the Night
Ariane Lipski
Ariane Lipski accomplished something that only one other woman has ever achieved in the history of the UFC: a leg lock submission. After knocking Luana Carolina to the ground early in round one, Lipski went searching for a kneebar and locked it in. The only other woman to earn a leg lock submission is Mackenzie Dern, who also locked in a kneebar this past May.
FIght Island 2: Lipski delivers a kneebar against Carolina
After dropping her first two fights in the UFC to two longtime vets, Lipski is starting to find her groove. Her finish at Fight Island earned her a second consecutive victory.
Deiveson Figueiredo
Figueiredo's second performance bonus in his ninth UFC fight was undoubtedly the best of all. A rematch for the vacant flyweight title between Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez was inevitable after their original bout this February was laced with controversy. Figueiredo missed weight for the championship bout and some questioned the stoppage when he finished Benavidez in round two.
Fight Island 2: Deiveson Figueiredo Post-Fight Interview
There would be no doubt this time around. Figueiredo’s performance was as impressive as you’d want from a fighter trying to claim the belt. Figueiredo hurt Benavidez early in round one and a stoppage looked imminent but Benavidez survived a rear naked choke attempt. Then Figueiredo knocked Benavidez down again and this time he wouldn’t be able to get up. Another rear naked choke attempt was successful with just 12 seconds left to go in the opening round.
Figueiredo improves to 19-1 and after finally putting to bed the feud with Benavidez, he can begin searching for the next challenger. Earlier on the main card the 7th-ranked flyweight, Askar Askarov, defeated No. 4 Alexandre Pantoja – who many thought could be next in line with a victory. There’s also 6th-ranked Jussier Formiga, who to this day is the only man to defeat the champ. The flyweight division is in good hands.