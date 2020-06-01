Fight Island 2: Bonus Coverage

There would be no doubt this time around. Figueiredo’s performance was as impressive as you’d want from a fighter trying to claim the belt. Figueiredo hurt Benavidez early in round one and a stoppage looked imminent but Benavidez survived a rear naked choke attempt. Then Figueiredo knocked Benavidez down again and this time he wouldn’t be able to get up. Another rear naked choke attempt was successful with just 12 seconds left to go in the opening round.

Figueiredo improves to 19-1 and after finally putting to bed the feud with Benavidez, he can begin searching for the next challenger. Earlier on the main card the 7th-ranked flyweight, Askar Askarov, defeated No. 4 Alexandre Pantoja – who many thought could be next in line with a victory. There’s also 6th-ranked Jussier Formiga, who to this day is the only man to defeat the champ. The flyweight division is in good hands.

