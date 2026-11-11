Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 13

The fight card in Riyadh is topped by a super-middleweight bout as WBC middleweight world champion Carlos Adames takes on WBA number-seven-ranked Gerome Warburton.

It’s a matchup with high stakes for both men. Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) arrives in Zuffa Boxing as the latest high-profile signing, with championship gold around his waist, and he wants to prove himself as the best 160-pounder on the planet.

To do that, he’ll need to defeat Wales’ Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs), who heads into Saturday night’s bout having defended his WBA Continental middleweight crown with back-to-back decision victories over England’s Nathan Heaney earlier this year.

Warburton knows he can announce himself as a major player at 160 pounds with victory over Adames, while the Dominican world champion knows those big fights he craves will be far more bookable if he gets an impressive win in Riyadh on November 14.

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