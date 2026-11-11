Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 13

Event: Zuffa Boxing 13
Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
Location: The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Main Event: Carlos Adames vs Gerome Warburton
Co-Main Event: Jason Moloney vs Andres Teran
Other Main Card Bout:
- Bruno Surace vs Kamil Bednarek
Preliminary Card Bouts:
- Jakhongir Zokirov vs Brandon Colantonio
- Radzhab Butaev vs Alexander Castro
- Ivan Ortiz vs Dariial Kuchmenov
- Tullo Boymatov vs Moro Kanla
Featured Bouts
Carlos Adames vs Gerome Warburton
The fight card in Riyadh is topped by a super-middleweight bout as WBC middleweight world champion Carlos Adames takes on WBA number-seven-ranked Gerome Warburton.
It’s a matchup with high stakes for both men. Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) arrives in Zuffa Boxing as the latest high-profile signing, with championship gold around his waist, and he wants to prove himself as the best 160-pounder on the planet.
To do that, he’ll need to defeat Wales’ Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs), who heads into Saturday night’s bout having defended his WBA Continental middleweight crown with back-to-back decision victories over England’s Nathan Heaney earlier this year.
Warburton knows he can announce himself as a major player at 160 pounds with victory over Adames, while the Dominican world champion knows those big fights he craves will be far more bookable if he gets an impressive win in Riyadh on November 14.
Jason Moloney vs Andres Teran
In the night’s co-headliner, Australia’s former WBO bantamweight world champion Jason Moloney will make his debut as the man known as “Mayhem” looks to bring his brand of bantamweight action to the Zuffa Boxing ring for the first time.
The 33-year-old from New South Wales has won 20 of his 29 victories by knockout, and is arriving in Riyadh on a mission to return to championship contention once again.
Teran, meanwhile, heads into Zuffa Boxing action for the second time after marking his promotional debut with an impressive victory. The 26-year-old stopped the undefeated 14-0 Floyd Diaz in the sixth round at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas at Zuffa Boxing 8 to get his career under the ZB banner off to a spectacular start.
Now, riding an 11-fight win streak, and with his last five fights ending by stoppage, Teran plans to start stacking wins by adding Moloney’s name to his list of knockout victims.
Bruno Surace vs Kamil Bednarek
Super middleweights go head-to-head in the main card opener as France’s 26-1-2 Bruno Surace faces off against unbeaten Polish champion Kamil Bednarek in a battle between two fighters looking to crash the 168-pound rankings.
Surace heads into the contest with a point to prove after following up his sixth-round knockout Jaime Munguia with a unanimous decision defeat to Munguia in their rematch just five months later. Prior to that defeat, the Marseille native had won 23 in a row, and appeared to be well on his way towards ranked status, and a potential shot at the division’s elite.
Now he has to rebuild that momentum in Riyadh as he takes on Bednarek, who comes into the fight with a perfect 17-0 record that includes 10 knockouts. The Pole has only fought outside his native land twice before, but arrives in Riyadh this weekend knowing that a big win could be transformative for his career.
Preliminary Card Bouts
Jakhongir Zokirov vs Brandon Colantonio
Topping the preliminary card is hard-hitting Uzbek heavyweight prospect Jakhongir Zokirov, who will look to claim his second victory under the Zuffa Boxing banner when he faces Canada’s Brandon Colantonio.
Colantonio has enjoyed an active 2026, with the 30-year-old competing three times already this year, with unanimous decision wins sandwiching a lone decision loss.
Now he’s jetted to Riyadh in a bid to slow the progress of six-foot-seven Zokirov, who needed less than two rounds to finish fellow undefeated prospect Zachary Spiller at Zuffa Boxing 8.
Radzhab Butaev vs Alexander Castro
Russian middleweight Radzhab Butaev showcased his hard-nosed, aggressive fighting style in an entertaining scrap against former interim super-welterweight world champion Serhii Bohachuk at Zuffa Boxing 2. Now “No Mercy” is back, and ready to capture his first Zuffa Boxing win.
Butaev takes on Colombian knockout artist Alexander Castro, who has finished five of his last six wins. But, much like his opponent this weekend, Castro is in Riyadh this weekend looking to return to winning form after suffering a unanimous decision defeat last time out.
Both men want that bounce-back win, but only one can walk away with their hand raised.
Ivan Ortiz vs Dariial Kuchmenov
Mexican lightweight Ivan Ortiz showed his promise, and his grit, as he claimed a hard-earned unanimous decision victory over the previously unbeaten Justin Viloria at Zuffa Boxing 6 back in May. Now the undefeated 22-year-old prospect is chasing his 14th professional victory as he prepares to face another opponent who has yet to taste defeat.
Dariial Kuchmenov’s record stands at 10-0, with his last outing coming at Zuffa Boxing 3 in February. The Los Angeles-based Russian stopped Mexican vet Jorge Lagunas in the fourth round at Meta APEX. Now he’s brought his heavy hands to Riyadh, where he hopes to claim back-to-back victories over Mexican opposition.
Tullo Boymatov vs Moro Kanla
The night kicks off with light heavyweight action, as Uzbekistan’s 1-0 Tullo Boymatov takes on Ghanaian knockout artist Moro Kanla.
Boymatov’s professional debut came at Zuffa Boxing 6, where he needed less than a round to make a big impression as he dropped American Caleb Hall twice en route to a first-round TKO victory at Meta APEX.
This weekend, he’ll face a man in form. Kanla is riding a six-fight, six-KO, win streak, albeit mostly against opponents with losing records. Remarkably, he fought three times in the space of less than two months as he claimed a hat-trick of knockouts.
We’ll learn a lot more about both men on Saturday night, with Boymatov sure to provide the sternest test of Kanla’s credentials.