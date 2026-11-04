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photo collage of fighters featured at Zuffa Boxing 12 Nov. 7 2026 in London
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Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs Clarke

Zuffa Boxing Returns To The Copper Box In London, England, As Cruiserweight Contenders Chris Billam-Smith And Chev Clarke Renew Their Rivalry. Here’s Everything You Need To Know.
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Nov. 4, 2026

Event: Zuffa Boxing 12

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Location: Copper Box Arena, Stratford, London, England

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Main Event: Chris Billam-Smith vs Chev Clarke

Co-Main Event: Denzel Bentley vs Shane Mosley Jr

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Other Main Card Bouts: 

Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs Ivan Balaz

Sam Hickey vs Amaury Massenaux

Kayla Allen vs Julia Igel

Lucas Roehrig vs Connal McDonald

Preliminary Card Bouts:

Zach Parker vs Umar Dzambekov

Vinnie Kemp vs Liam McElhinney

Masood Abdulah vs Adan Palma

Featured Bouts

Main Event: Chris Billam-Smith vs Chev Clarke

The main event of the evening pits former foes head-to-head once again, as former amateur adversaries Chris Billam-Smith and Chev Clarke renew their rivalries at the sharp end of the Zuffa Boxing’s cruiserweight division.

Billam-Smith and Clarke both featured on the explosive Zuffa Boxing 7 card in Bournemouth with both men claiming dramatic seventh-round stoppage victories.

In the main event, Billam-Smith battled toe-to-toe with the relentless Ryan Rozicki en route to a seventh-round corner-stoppage TKO victory in an instant classic. That fight followed hot on the heels of Clarke’s remarkable come-from-behind victory over Jack Massey as he got off the canvas twice to eventually stop his rival in the seventh round.

With both men now off and running in Zuffa Boxing’s cruiserweight division, the pair will now face off in a rematch of their meeting a decade ago, when Clarke edged a decision over Billam-Smith in the final of the National Championships. Back then, they were two of British boxing’s most talented amateur prospects. Now, 10 years removed from that meeting, the pair will meet again as two of the world’s top cruiserweight operators.

Chris Billiam-Smith and Chev Clarke face-off at Copper Box Arena on September 25, 2026 in London, England. The two will meet in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 12 on November 7, 2026. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing/Zuffa Boxing)
Chris Billiam-Smith and Chev Clarke face-off at Copper Box Arena on September 25, 2026 in London, England. The two will meet in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 12 on November 7, 2026. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing/Zuffa Boxing)

With the cruiserweight division looking hotter than it’s been in years, this is a matchup with real championship ramifications as former world champ Billam-Smith looks to get back to the gold, while Clarke bids to reach the mountaintop for the very first time.

Will Billam-Smith make that next step, or will Clarke defeat “CBS” again to put himself right into championship contention?

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Co-Main Event: Denzel Bentley vs Shane Mosley Jr.

The co-headliner sees two world-class middleweights face off, as former interim world champion Denzel Bentley looks to make a statement against Shane Mosley Jr, who is also eyeing a shot at world honors.

Bentley claimed a sanctioning body interim championship last time out with a seventh-round stoppage of Endry Saavedra, but was stripped of his belt ahead of this weekend’s bout with Mosley, who stopped former super-welterweight world champion Serhii Bohachuk in a stellar showing on his Zuffa Boxing debut at Zuffa Boxing 6 at Meta APEX back in May.

(R-L) Denzel Bentley and Shane Mosley Jr.

Both middleweights have a point to prove. Bentley wants to show that he should still be carrying a championship belt, while Mosley wants to prove he deserves to challenge for one.

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Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Ivan Balaz

One of the real success stories of Zuffa Boxing’s short history so far, American heavyweight Da’Mazion Vanhouter wants to bring American success back to the heavyweight division, and the rising prospect gets his latest runout in London this weekend.

“Mazi” takes on Slovakian heavyweight Ivan Balaz, whose only career defeat came against Zuffa Boxing heavyweight star Johnny Fisher back in 2025. This will be Balaz’s first Zuffa Boxing appearance, and with Vanhouter receiving rave reviews for his performances so far inside the Zuffa Boxing ring, the 30-year-old will look to claim the 10th win of his professional career.

Vanhouter, meanwhile, will bid to take his perfect professional career to 14-0 with another impressive victory. With finishes of Julian Gomez and Raphael Murphy at Zuffa Boxing 2 and 6, respectively, Vanhouter then took on Raphael Akpejiori, and claimed the 10th knockout victory of his career on the Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn undercard. Now Vanhouter lands in the UK looking 

Da'Mazion Vanhouter Knocks Out Akpejiori In Round 1 | Garcia vs Benn
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Da'Mazion Vanhouter Knocks Out Akpejiori In Round 1 | Garcia vs Benn
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Sam Hickey vs Amaury Massenaux

After registering a pair of impressive knockout finishes, Sam “Tricky” Hickey returns for his third Zuffa Boxing assignment as he bids to extend his perfect professional record to 7-0.

The Dundee native faces a change of opponent as he gets set to face Belgium’s Amaury Massenaux, who arrives in London having picked up three wins from his last four outings.

It’s a big opportunity for Massenaux to upset the applecard by defeating one of the UK’s undefeated rising stars, while for Hickey, it’s a chance to showcase his skills on UK soil as he looks to continue his rise up Zuffa Boxing’s 160-pound division.

Sam Hickey reacts after a knockout victory against Brad Axe in a middleweight bout during the Zuffa Boxing 10 event at 3Arena on August 8, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing)
Sam Hickey reacts after a knockout victory against Brad Axe in a middleweight bout during the Zuffa Boxing 10 event at 3Arena on August 8, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing)

Kayla Allen vs Julia Igel

London’s own Kayla Allen wowed the Copper Box last time out as she made history twice – by being the first female fighter to sign with Zuffa Boxing, then becoming the first to register a victory in the Zuffa Boxing ring – to cap a dream debut in the pro ranks.

Thanks to her finish of Edina Kiss on her debut, the former GB amateur standout now has a stoppage win under her belt, and she returns to the Copper Box for another home game, as she takes on a super lightweight matchup against Germany’s Julia Igel, who has finished each of her last four wins by knockout, and has never been stopped herself.

It’s a step up in competition for Allen, who will look to show her development as she steps through the Zuffa Boxing ropes for her sophomore appearance. And with Allen only living a short distance from the Copper Box, you can bet there will be plenty of her friends and family in the stands when she makes her walk on Saturday night.

Kayla Allen looks on prior to a welterweight bout during the Zuffa Boxing 11 event at Copperbox Arena on September 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing)
Kayla Allen looks on prior to a welterweight bout during the Zuffa Boxing 11 event at Copperbox Arena on September 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing)

Lucas Roehrig vs Connal McDonald

The main card kicks off with eight rounds of cruiserweight action, with undefeated Englishman Lucas “Lights Out” Roehrig taking on Scotland’s Connal McDonald.

Both men will be making their Zuffa Boxing debuts, and both head into the fight in fine form. Roehrig is 7-0, with his last two wins coming via knockout, while McDonald arrives having won five of his last six, with his most recent outing seeing him capture the Scottish Area cruiserweight title.

Now the 30-year-old from Kirkinner, Scotland makes the trip south to face local boy Roehrig in a fight that could catapult the winner to bigger matchups in Zuffa Boxing’s growing π– and talent stacked – cruiserweight division.

Lucas Roehrig celebrates victory after the Cruiserweight fight between Lucas Roehrig and Brice Clavier during the Wasserman Boxing fight night at Brighton Centre on November 21, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Lucas Roehrig celebrates victory after the Cruiserweight fight between Lucas Roehrig and Brice Clavier during the Wasserman Boxing fight night at Brighton Centre on November 21, 2025 in Brighton, England (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Preliminary Card Bouts

Zach Parker vs Umar Dzambekov

Undefeated light heavyweight Umar Dzambekov made a big impression on his Zuffa Boxing debut back in February, and the 28-year-old returns for his second ZB appearance as he takes on English vet Zach Parker in a big matchup over 10 rounds in the 175-pound division.

Dzambekov was one of the standout performers at Zuffa Boxing 3 when he stunned Ahmed El Biali in the second round to earn a Performance of the Night bonus at Meta APEX, and now the 14-0 prospect gets to test his mettle against 26-2 Parker, who heads into his Zuffa Boxing debut looking to bounce back after being edged out via majority decision by Joshua Buatsi last time out.

Umar Dzambekov Knocks Out Ahmed Elbiali In Round 2 | Zuffa Boxing 03
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Umar Dzambekov Knocks Out Ahmed Elbiali In Round 2 | Zuffa Boxing 03
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Vinnie Kemp vs Liam McElhinney

The preliminary card will see two new faces look to make a big impression as they step into the Zuffa Boxing ring for the first time.

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Hailing from Brentwood, Essex, Vinnie Kemp goes by the nickname of “The King of Violence” and he’ll be keen to show exactly why that moniker is well deserved when he makes his professional debut against Buckinghamshire’s Liam McElhinney.

Both men are chasing their first wins in the professional ranks, and will look to kickstart their respective careers when they go head to head in a four-round middleweight showcase.

Masood Abdullah vs Adan Palma

Kicking off the night is a featherweight scrap between Masood Abdullah and Adan Palma, as two solid prospects with decent records go head to head in the opening bout of the evening.

Adan Palma prepares in the locker room prior to the Zuffa Boxing 4 event at Meta APEX on March 08, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Richard Wade/Zuffa Boxing)
Adan Palma (Photo by Richard Wade/Zuffa Boxing)

Former Commonwealth champion Abdulah is making his Zuffa Boxing debut, and is determined to deliver a big performance to kickstart a run in the ZB featherweight division. But he’s facing a man who has already established himself inside the Zuffa Boxing ring.

Palma has crossed the pond to compete in his second Zuffa Boxing contest as he chases his first victory under the ZB banner. Palmer went the distance with Pablo Rubio Jr in a thrilling contest at Zuffa Boxing 4 that earned both men Fight of the Night bonuses.

Now he has jetted across the world to take on hometown fighter Abdulah in a bout that looks set to produce an action-packed start to the evening.

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Copper Box Arena
London
card preview
boxing