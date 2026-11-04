Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs Clarke

The main event of the evening pits former foes head-to-head once again, as former amateur adversaries Chris Billam-Smith and Chev Clarke renew their rivalries at the sharp end of the Zuffa Boxing’s cruiserweight division.

Billam-Smith and Clarke both featured on the explosive Zuffa Boxing 7 card in Bournemouth with both men claiming dramatic seventh-round stoppage victories.

In the main event, Billam-Smith battled toe-to-toe with the relentless Ryan Rozicki en route to a seventh-round corner-stoppage TKO victory in an instant classic. That fight followed hot on the heels of Clarke’s remarkable come-from-behind victory over Jack Massey as he got off the canvas twice to eventually stop his rival in the seventh round.

With both men now off and running in Zuffa Boxing’s cruiserweight division, the pair will now face off in a rematch of their meeting a decade ago, when Clarke edged a decision over Billam-Smith in the final of the National Championships. Back then, they were two of British boxing’s most talented amateur prospects. Now, 10 years removed from that meeting, the pair will meet again as two of the world’s top cruiserweight operators.