Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 11

Event: Zuffa Boxing 11
Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026
Location: Copper Box Arena, Stratford, London, England
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Main Event: Johnny Fisher vs Michael Pirotton
Co-Main Event: Craig Richards vs Radivoje Kalajdzic
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Other Main Card Bouts:
Louis Greene vs Lee Cutler
Alex MacMillan vs Guillaume Azagier
Cesar Mateo Tapia vs Leo Ruiz
Kayla Allen vs Edina Kiss
Preliminary Card Bouts:
Rogelio Romero vs Aurel Ignat
Alexis De La Cerda vs Cain Lewis
Fred Bullen vs Leonardo Faretina
Main Event: Johnny Fisher vs Michael Pirotton
The headline bout of the night sees the Zuffa Boxing debut of one of the UK’s most popular fighters. “The Romford Bull” Johnny Fisher has an army of loyal fans and has an exciting fighting style that sees him push forward, looking to entertain the fans with big knockouts.
Fisher will end a 294-day layoff when he returns to action, looking to build some momentum in the heavyweight division, with his last outing seeing him return to winning form with a fourth-round stoppage of Ivan Balaz in Monte Carlo last December. That victory saw him bounce back from a rematch defeat to Dave Allen at the Copper Box in May 2025. Now Fisher is back at the same venue, determined to put things right and push himself forward to bigger fights in the near future.
The 14-1 Englishman will step through the ropes to take on six-foot-five Belgian Michael “Bomaye” Pirotton, who heads into enemy territory with plans for an upset as he looks to catapult himself onto the world stage with an attention-grabbing victory.
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Pirotton will be fighting in his third bout of 2026, having stopped both of his previous opponents this year inside the distance. Now looking for the biggest-name win to date, the big Belgian has his sights set on a career-changing victory to take his career to a new level.
Co-Main Event: Craig Richards vs Radivoje Kalajdzic
Chief support comes in the form of a light heavyweight battle as South London’s own Craig “Spider” Richards takes on hard-hitting Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic in a battle of seasoned, dangerous pros.
Former light heavyweight world title challenger Richards lost out to Dmitrii Bivol for championship gold back in 2021, then a year later was edged out on the scorecards by Joshua Buatsi in a title eliminator. A shot at another sanctioning body belt in Riyadh also ended in defeat as he was beaten on the cards by Willy Hutchinson in June 2024. Since then, “Spider” has won two straight, both by late-round stoppage, as he finished Padraig McCrory and Dan Azeez in back-to-back appearances.
Now Richards is looking to make a splash on his Zuffa Boxing debut as he takes on Kalajdzic, who made a big impression on his promotional debut when he dramatically knocked out Oleksandr Gvozdyk at Meta APEX at Zuffa Boxing 02. Now “Hod Rod” has headed to London looking to claim back-to-back wins inside the Zuffa Boxing ring.
Louis Greene vs Lee Cutler
Middleweights will collide in an all-British battle as “The Medway Mauler” Louis Greene takes on Bournemouth’s Lee “Chaos” Cutler in a matchup that, on paper, looks capable of stealing the show at the Copper Box.
Cutler has proved his credentials while compiling a 16-2 record that includes a majority decision win against fellow Zuffa Boxing athlete Stephen McKenna back in 2024. Most recently, Cutler made his Zuffa Boxing debut in his hometown and defeated Aaron Sutton via TKO after his opponent dislocated his shoulder during the course of the fight.
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Now Cutler will take on Greene, who battled to a decision victory over Daniel Buciuc on his Zuffa Boxing debut back in August. The fighter from Strood has lost just once in the last four years, and heads into this weekend on a three-fight win streak as he looks to continue his rise in the Zuffa Boxing middleweight division.
Cesar Mateo Tapia vs Leo Ruiz
Mexican-born Aussie Cesar Mateo Tapia is set to make his Zuffa Boxing debut in London, and the undefeated prospect faces a hard-hitting welcome at the Copper Box, courtesy of Mexican middleweight Leo Ruiz.
Tapia arrives in England with an 18-0-1 record as he makes his return to the ring after a 563-day layoff. He’ll need to make sure ring rust isn’t an issue against Ruiz, who stopped Casey James Streeter in the fourth round on his promotional debut at Zuffa Boxing 03.
Kayla Allen vs Edina Kiss
The main card opens up with the Zuffa Boxing debut of one of British boxing’s most exciting rising stars.
After becoming European champion and Elite Senior National champion as an amateur, England’s Kayla Allen has turned professional and made history by becoming the first female fighter signed to Zuffa Boxing.
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The 22-year-old will make her professional debut as she kicks off the main card at the Copper Box, looking to make a statement in the first-ever women’s fight in Zuffa Boxing history.
Allen will take on Hungary’s Edina Kiss, who makes her return to the ring after more than a year away. The veteran of 38 professional fights brings 17 wins and 10 KO victories to the ring on Saturday night, where she’ll look to welcome Allen to the professional ranks with an early defeat.
Rogelio Romero vs Aurel Ignat
Undefeated cruiserweights go head to head as Mexico’s Rogelio Romero takes on Moldova’s Aurel “Iceman” Ignat in a preliminary card battle over eight rounds that, if their records are any guide, probably won’t all be needed.
Southpaw Romero is a veteran of an estimated 100 amateur fights and was Mexico’s sole male boxer at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he reached the quarterfinals. Since turning pro in late-2024, he has gone unbeaten and heads into this weekend with a perfect 6-0 record, with all six victories coming by knockout.
Saturday will see him compete as a professional outside of his native Mexico for the first time. That contrasts markedly with Ignat, who will feel very much at home this weekend. Moldovan-born Ignat lives and trains in London, England, and won’t have far to travel for his bout this weekend. He’s also perfect at 11-0, with eight wins by stoppage, and after winning each of his last two outings on the scorecards, the six-foot-five puncher from Wembley will be looking to return to his knockout ways against Romero this weekend.
Alex MacMillan vs Guillaume Azagier
Morecambe, England’s Alex MacMillan delivered a statement victory on his Zuffa Boxing debut last time out, and now he’s ready to return as he looks to build on his eye-catching performance this weekend.
MacMillan finished Leo Fanthome in just two rounds at Zuffa Boxing 07 in Bournemouth, dropping him twice in the first, then finishing him in the second in one of the most impressive performances of the night.
Now the 4-0 Englishman will take on 2-0 French prospect Guillaume Azagier, who lives and trains in England, and has two decision wins to his name. “Gilly” has also cut his teeth as a sparring partner for Conor Benn.
The 34-year-old used to work as a design engineer for the Alpine Formula 1 team before turning his attention to boxing, and his analytical skills will need to be on point as he looks to find a route to victory against the dangerous MacMillan on Saturday night.
Alexis de la Cerda vs Cain Lewis
Unbeaten featherweights collide as Mexico’s Alexis De La Cerda puts his 9-0 record on the line against 10-0-1 Irish prospect “King” Cain Lewis over eight rounds.
De La Cerda made a big impression on his Zuffa Boxing debut at Zuffa Boxing 05 back in April, where he knocked out Ervin Fuller III in spectacular fashion to earn a Performance of the Night bonus. Now he’s looking to start stacking wins under the Zuffa Boxing banner as he takes on Lewis, who is making his promotional debut.
Lewis has gone the distance in nine of his 11 professional fights so far as he’s showcased his toughness and conditioning in equal measure. Now, faced with a fighter who has five KOs from nine pro wins, the Ballymun, Ireland native will have to demonstrate his ability to hang with a heavier striker. If he’s successful, bigger challenges await in Zuffa Boxing’s featherweight division.
Fred Pullen vs Leonardo Faretina
The night will kick off with a bit of flash, as debuting “Flashy” Fred Pullen will look to impress in his first professional outing. The born-and-bred Londoner will relish his professional debut as he takes on Italy’s Leonardo Faretina over four rounds at a contract weight of 133 pounds.
Pullen arrives in the pro ranks after a 61-21 amateur career that saw him capture the Golden Gong championship in 2023, before going on to win the Senior Elite London championship and the English Senior Elite ABA National championship in 2025. Now the West Ham United fan gets the chance to make his debut just a stone’s throw away from the Hammers’ London Stadium home.
Standing across the ring is Italy’s Faretina, who brings an 8-9-2 record to the Copper Box. The 34-year-old is well traveled, having fought professionally in Switzerland, Denmark and Hungary, as well as in his native Italy. This will be his first time competing in England, however, and fighting against an Englishman, he’ll look to silence the early arrivals at the Copper Box by handing the hot prospect a debut defeat.