Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 11

The 14-1 Englishman will step through the ropes to take on six-foot-five Belgian Michael “Bomaye” Pirotton, who heads into enemy territory with plans for an upset as he looks to catapult himself onto the world stage with an attention-grabbing victory.

RELATED: Fisher Interview | Pirotton Interview

Pirotton will be fighting in his third bout of 2026, having stopped both of his previous opponents this year inside the distance. Now looking for the biggest-name win to date, the big Belgian has his sights set on a career-changing victory to take his career to a new level.

Co-Main Event: Craig Richards vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Chief support comes in the form of a light heavyweight battle as South London’s own Craig “Spider” Richards takes on hard-hitting Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic in a battle of seasoned, dangerous pros.

Former light heavyweight world title challenger Richards lost out to Dmitrii Bivol for championship gold back in 2021, then a year later was edged out on the scorecards by Joshua Buatsi in a title eliminator. A shot at another sanctioning body belt in Riyadh also ended in defeat as he was beaten on the cards by Willy Hutchinson in June 2024. Since then, “Spider” has won two straight, both by late-round stoppage, as he finished Padraig McCrory and Dan Azeez in back-to-back appearances.