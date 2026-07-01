Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 09

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The main event sees Brooklyn’s own Edgar Berlanga return to New York City as he embarks on the latest chapter of his career with Zuffa Boxing. The former super middleweight title challenger will make his promotional debut in his hometown as he looks to bounce back from his stoppage defeat to Hamza Sheeraz last summer. “The Chosen One” has his sights set on the top of the 168-pound division, and on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, he’ll take on Canada’s Steven “Bang Bang” Butler, who heads into the bout on a four-fight, four-knockout streak since moving up to the super middleweight division.

WATCH: Steven Butler Fight Week Interview | Zuffa Boxing 09

The Montreal native will be fighting outside of Canada for only the fourth time in his career, and he’ll look to improve a record that includes 38 victories, five defeats, one draw, with 32 wins by knockout.

Will Berlanga bounce back and push himself towards championship gold at 168 pounds, or will Butler spoil the party and announce his arrival among the super middleweight elite?

Co-Main Event: Richardson Hitchins vs Ricardo Salas