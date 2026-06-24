Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 08

The main event features an eagerly anticipated rematch as De Los Santos and Valenzuela went toe to toe and both got dropped before De Los Santos eventually claimed the win via third-round knockout. That bout took place back in 2022, with De Los Santos stepping in on one day’s notice to claim the upset victory.

Since then, De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) has gone 2-1, with his defeat coming in a world lightweight title bout that saw him narrowly edged out on the scorecards by pound-for-pound star Shakur Stevenson in 2023. Most recently, Ed Los Santos stopped Elliot Chavez in just 45 seconds. Now signed to Zuffa Boxing, the Dominican star plans on making an impact by claiming a second victory over his old adversary.

Meanwhile, Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) has gone 3-2, with decision losses to Chris Colbert and Gary Antuanne Russell offset by victories over Colbert (in an immediate rematch), Isaac Cruz and, in his Zuffa Boxing debut, Diego Torres. Valenzuela’s performance against the aggressive Torres showed his class as he ran out a 99-91 winner across all three scorecards in a dominant display. Now faced with the man who stunned him four years ago, “Rayo” has the chance to put things right in the rematch and edge closer to a possible shot at Zuffa Boxing championship gold.

CO-MAIN EVENT: OMAR TRINIDAD vs JERWIN ANCAJAS

The night’s co-main event features a battle between traditional boxing rival nations Mexico and the Philippines as the undefeated Omar Trinidad returns to face former super flyweight world champion Jerwin Ancas in a pivotal meeting in the Zuffa Boxing featherweight division.

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Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) stamped his mark on Zuffa Boxing on his promotional debut with a 10th-round knockout of Max Ornelas at Zuffa Boxing 01, and he returns to action looking to claim back to back victories. But standing in his way is one of the toughest tests of his career.

Ancajas has signed with Zuffa Boxing and made the move up to featherweight to kickstart a new chapter in his career. The Filipino star has a record of 38-4-2, with 25 wins by knockout, and made nine successful defenses of his super flyweight world title, which he held for more than five years. Now “Pretty Boy” plans on making an instant impact in his new weight class.