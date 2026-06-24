Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 08

Event: Zuffa Boxing 08
Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
Location: The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Main Event: Edwin De Los Santos vs Jose Valenzuela
Co-Main Event: Omar Trinidad vs Jerwin Ancajas
Other Main Card Bout: Cain Sandoval vs Brandun Lee
Preliminary Card Bouts:
- Floyd Diaz vs Andres Teran
- Tony Hirsch Jr vs Jaybrio Pe Benito
- Damoni Cato-Cain vs Vernon Brown
- Brady Ochoa vs Adrian Serrano
- Jakhongir Zokirov vs Zachary Spiller
MAIN EVENT: EDWIN DE LOS SANTOS vs JOSE VALENZUELA
The main event features an eagerly anticipated rematch as De Los Santos and Valenzuela went toe to toe and both got dropped before De Los Santos eventually claimed the win via third-round knockout. That bout took place back in 2022, with De Los Santos stepping in on one day’s notice to claim the upset victory.
Since then, De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) has gone 2-1, with his defeat coming in a world lightweight title bout that saw him narrowly edged out on the scorecards by pound-for-pound star Shakur Stevenson in 2023. Most recently, Ed Los Santos stopped Elliot Chavez in just 45 seconds. Now signed to Zuffa Boxing, the Dominican star plans on making an impact by claiming a second victory over his old adversary.
Meanwhile, Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) has gone 3-2, with decision losses to Chris Colbert and Gary Antuanne Russell offset by victories over Colbert (in an immediate rematch), Isaac Cruz and, in his Zuffa Boxing debut, Diego Torres. Valenzuela’s performance against the aggressive Torres showed his class as he ran out a 99-91 winner across all three scorecards in a dominant display. Now faced with the man who stunned him four years ago, “Rayo” has the chance to put things right in the rematch and edge closer to a possible shot at Zuffa Boxing championship gold.
CO-MAIN EVENT: OMAR TRINIDAD vs JERWIN ANCAJAS
The night’s co-main event features a battle between traditional boxing rival nations Mexico and the Philippines as the undefeated Omar Trinidad returns to face former super flyweight world champion Jerwin Ancas in a pivotal meeting in the Zuffa Boxing featherweight division.
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Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) stamped his mark on Zuffa Boxing on his promotional debut with a 10th-round knockout of Max Ornelas at Zuffa Boxing 01, and he returns to action looking to claim back to back victories. But standing in his way is one of the toughest tests of his career.
Ancajas has signed with Zuffa Boxing and made the move up to featherweight to kickstart a new chapter in his career. The Filipino star has a record of 38-4-2, with 25 wins by knockout, and made nine successful defenses of his super flyweight world title, which he held for more than five years. Now “Pretty Boy” plans on making an instant impact in his new weight class.
CAIN SANDOVAL vs BRANDUN LEE
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After his Zuffa Boxing debut didn’t go his way, “Sugar” Cain Sandoval is back, and ready to put things right. The 23-year-old (17-1, 15 KOs) was defeated for the first time in his career when he was outpointed by Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez at Zuffa Boxing 01 in January. Now, after taking some time to make some adjustments in the gym, Sandoval is ready to make his return in a bid to get back to winning ways.
His opponent, Brandun Lee, arrives armed with a perfect record of 30-0, with 23 knockouts to his name. The 27-year-old California native is in his 10th year as a pro, and will feel Saturday’s showcase represents the perfect opportunity to put himself in the championship conversation at 147 pounds.
FLOYD DIAZ vs ANDRES TERAN
Floyd Diaz is back for his second bite of the Zuffa Boxing cherry as he bids to build on his first victory in his new home. The Las Vegas native (14-0, 3 KOs) claimed a unanimous decision victory over Guillermo Gutierrez at Meta APEX at Zuffa Boxing 01 as he ended the longest period of inactivity in his career.
The undefeated prospect will bid to continue his unbeaten run when he takes on Mexico’s Andres Teran (18-2, 13 KOs), who joins the Zuffa Boxing bantamweight division with a 18-2 record and riding a 10-fight win streak. The 26-year-old has never been stopped, and has 13 knockout victories on his record.
TONY HIRSCH JR. vs JAYBRIO PE BENITO
A pair of underdog heroes will go head to head when Tony Hirsch Jr and Jaybrio Pe Benito as both men look to build on impressive underdog victories on their respective Zuffa Boxing debuts.
Hirsch (8-0-2, 4 KOs) stepped the highly-fancied, and undefeated, Robert Meriwether III at Zuffa Boxing 05, and claimed the biggest upset victory in Zuffa Boxing to date as he outpointed his man as a +810 underdog. Pe Benito (7-0, 5 KOs) also claimed an upet win when he cashed as a +520 dog in victory over Abel Mejia, who he stopped in the third round at Zuffa Boxing 03.
Now, with both fighters looking to stack wins and build momentum, they’ll face off at 135 pounds in a fascinating battle of undefeated prospects.
DAMONI CATO-CAIN vs VERNON BROWN
Welterweight Damoni Cato-Cain makes his second Zuffa Boxing appearance as he returns to action against Vernon “Sub Zero” Brown in a 147-pound matchup.
Cato-Cain (9-1-2, 7 KOs) handed Christian Morales his first career defeat as he boxed his way to a unanimous decision victory last time out at Zuffa Boxing 02 at Meta APEX, and he returns to Las Vegas this weekend to face Brown (14-2-1, 10 KOs), who has never tasted defeat in a bout at or below the 147-pound welterweight limit.
Brown returned from a career-long three-year layoff to claim a seventh-round knockout of 20-1 Gor Yeritsyan to catch the eye of the Zuffa Boxing team, who signed “Sub Zero” to the welterweight division. Now the 37-year-old southpaw will look to reignite his career with more activity as he shares the Zuffa Boxing ring with some of the top prospects in the 147-pound division.
BRADY OCHOA vs ADRIAN SERRANO
Another battle of undefeated prospects will see Brady Ochoa and Adrian Serrano run it back in a second attempt to find a winner.
The pair first faced off at Zuffa Boxing 04, where they battled to a majority draw outcome that left neither man happy. Now both boxers have signed on the dotted line and head to The Cosmopolitan to settle their unfinished business.
Both fighters are undefeated, with 19-year-old Ochoa standing at 9-0-1, 2 KOs, while Serrano heads into the rematch with a record of 6-0-2, 3 KOs. But in their second meeting this weekend, someone’s 0 surely has to go, with the duo set to go head to head in a six-round lightweight matchup.
JAKHONGIR ZOKIROV vs ZACHARY SPILLER
The night kicks off with heavyweight action as Uzbekistan’s six-foot-eight Jakhongir Zokirov takes on American prospect Zach Spiller. The two southpaws will go toe to toe as they look to build valuable experience in the Zuffa Boxing heavyweight division.
Zokirov, 23, has fought just once as a pro, earning a fourth-round TKO victory more than two and a half years ago. Now the Uzbek heavyweight, who trains out of the Brickhouse Boxing gym in Hollywood, California, will look to make it two wins in a row when he faces Spiller, who enters the bout with a 5-0 (4 KOs) record.
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Like Zokorov, Spiller hasn’t fought for more than two years, but now, in the first six-round fight of his fledgling pro career, he’ll look to enhance his 80 percent knockout rate by adding Zokirov’s name to his list of KO victims.