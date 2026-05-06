Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 06

Perella arrives in Zuffa Boxing with a perfect 21-0 record that includes 15 knockouts. The 33-year-old is a relative latecomer to the pro ranks, having only turned professional at the age of 26. But in the seven years since, he’s built an enviable record, and heads into his Zuffa Boxing debut having knocked out eight of his last nine opponents.

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He’ll face a tough introduction to life under the Zuffa Boxing banner as he takes on Rodriguez, who claimed a unanimous decision victory over the previously-undefeated Cain Sandoval on the main card of Zuffa Boxing 01 back in January. “Hammer Hands” returns this weekend looking to claim his fifth straight win as he attempts to establish himself as one of the men to beat in Zuffa Boxing’s 147-pound division.

Main Card Bout: Misael Rodriguez vs Andreas Katzourakis

Another returnee from Zuffa Boxing 01 gets the chance to pick up where he left off, as Mexico’s Misael Rodriguez takes on Greece’s Andreas Katzourakis in a battle of undefeated contenders at 160 pounds.