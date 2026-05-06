Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 06

Zuffa Boxing Action Continues In Las Vegas As A Pivotal Clash In The Middleweight Division Headlines Another Loaded Lineup At Meta APEX On May 10
Event: Zuffa Boxing 06
Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026
Location: Meta APEX – Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Main Event: Shane Mosley Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk
Co-Main Event: Julian Rodriguez vs James Perella
Other Main Card Bout: Misael Rodriguez vs Andreas Katzourakis
Preliminary Card Bouts:
Raphael Monny vs Suray Mahmutovic
Justin Viloria vs Ivan Ortiz
Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Murphy
Emiliano Cardenas vs Alexis Alvarado
Rakhmatullo Boymatov vs Caleb Hall
Featured Bouts
Main Event: Shane Mosley Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk
The night’s headline bout features one of Zuffa Boxing’s most recognizable names making his promotional debut against a hard-hitting contender looking to move one step closer to championship contention.
Shane Mosley Jr has carved out his own career as a skilled and seasoned middleweight who has battled his way up the ranks to earn a shot at interim championship gold. But after falling short on the scorecards, Mosley has gone back to the drawing board and is ready to ignite a fresh run at a new championship as he eyes the vacant Zuffa Boxing middleweight title.
His first assignment couldn’t be much tougher. Ukraine’s former super-welterweight title challenger Serhii Bohachuk stepped up to 160 pounds and delivered a superb performance on his Zuffa Boxing debut to edge out the teak-tough Radzhab Butaev over 10 rounds at Zuffa Boxing 02. Now “El Flaco” plans to claim back-to-back victories in the Zuffa Boxing ring by defeating Mosley and staking his claim for a shot at the inaugural Zuffa Boxing 160-pound world title.
Co-Main Event: Julian Rodriguez vs James Perella
Chief support comes in the form of a mouth-watering welterweight matchup between two East Coast warriors as New Jersey’s 25-1 Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez returns to the Meta APEX to take on undefeated Massachusetts native James Perella.
Perella arrives in Zuffa Boxing with a perfect 21-0 record that includes 15 knockouts. The 33-year-old is a relative latecomer to the pro ranks, having only turned professional at the age of 26. But in the seven years since, he’s built an enviable record, and heads into his Zuffa Boxing debut having knocked out eight of his last nine opponents.
He’ll face a tough introduction to life under the Zuffa Boxing banner as he takes on Rodriguez, who claimed a unanimous decision victory over the previously-undefeated Cain Sandoval on the main card of Zuffa Boxing 01 back in January. “Hammer Hands” returns this weekend looking to claim his fifth straight win as he attempts to establish himself as one of the men to beat in Zuffa Boxing’s 147-pound division.
Main Card Bout: Misael Rodriguez vs Andreas Katzourakis
Another returnee from Zuffa Boxing 01 gets the chance to pick up where he left off, as Mexico’s Misael Rodriguez takes on Greece’s Andreas Katzourakis in a battle of undefeated contenders at 160 pounds.
Rodriguez made a big impression on his Zuffa Boxing debut with a fourth-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Austin Deanda, as the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist laid down a marker for the rest of the 160-pound division. Now, “El Chino” is ready to return and wants to cement his status as a legitimate contender for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing middleweight title.
In order to position himself accordingly, he’ll have to deal with another undefeated opponent, with Katzourakis bringing his perfect record to Meta APEX. It’s a battle between two 16-0 contenders, and only one man can emerge with their perfect record intact.
Preliminary Card Bouts
Raphael Monny vs Suray Mahmutovic
The featured preliminary card bout will see unbeaten French light heavyweight Raphael “Monny Time” Monny make his Zuffa Boxing debut against hard-hitting San Francisco native “Sugar” Suray Mahmutovic.
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Monny will look to extend his perfect professional record to 10-0 after stopping the previously unbeaten prospect George Akoto last time out, while Mahmutovic makes his return to the ring for the first time since his unanimous decision win over Ty McLeod last summer.
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Both men will do battle in a bid to earn themselves a step up in competition later in the year as they look to make a name for themselves in the Zuffa Boxing light heavyweight division.
Justin Viloria vs Ivan Ortiz
Undefeated lightweight Justin Viloria already has his first Zuffa Boxing win under his belt, and at Zuffa Boxing 06 he’ll look to complete back-to-back victories at Meta APEX when he faces off against Mexico’s Ivan Ortiz.
Viloria impressed with a unanimous decision victory over Oscar Perez in his eight-round lightweight outing at Zuffa Boxing 02 as he extended his perfect professional record to 12-0 (8 KOs). But in Ortiz, he’s facing a fighter with a similar record. The 12-0-1 (9 KOs) Mexican has cut his teeth on the Mexican scene, but against Viloria, he’ll be facing the highest-caliber opponent of his career.
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It’s another battle between undefeated prospects, with both men prepared to put their respective 0’s on the line in what should be a fascinating contest between two talented young fighters at 135 pounds.
Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Murphy
Heavyweight knockout artists collide as 11-0 Da’Mazion Vanhouter and 18-1 Raphael Murphy go toe to toe as an emerging young talent tests his mettle against a wily veteran.
Nineteen years separate the pair, with 21-year-old Vanhouter facing 40-year-old Murphy, and the younger man has been by far the more active fighter in recent years, having fought four times since Murphy’s most recent outing. Chicago-born Texas native Murphy has lost just once – back in 2017 – and will look to extend his seven-fight win streak by handing Vanhouter the first defeat of his career.
Vanhouter will have other ideas, of course, and will bid to extend his run of stoppage victories to six with an inside-the-distance win. One piece of advice: Don’t join this fight late – seven of Vanhouter’s eight career KO victories have come in Round 1.
Emiliano Cardenas vs Alexis Alvarado
Bantamweight prospects Emiliano Cardenas and Alexis Alvarado were all set to face off at Zuffa Boxing 05, only for a training camp injury to rule Alvarado out of the event. Now “La Pesadilla” is fit again, and the pair are finally ready to do battle at Meta APEX.
Cardenas already has a Zuffa Boxing win on his record, courtesy of a six-round unanimous decision victory over Marcus Harris at Zuffa Boxing 01 back in January. Alvarado, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since a four-round unanimous decision win in Temecula, California, back in November 2025.
With Cardenas entering the bout perfect at 10-0, and Alvarado arriving with a 9-1-1 record, both men have the opportunity to claim an important victory over a fellow in-form prospect as they look to make their way up the bantamweight ladder.
Rakhmatullo Boymatov vs Caleb Hall
The opening bout of the night will see light heavyweights kick off the action as Uzbekistan’s former Youth World Champion Rakhmatullo “Spartan” Boymatov makes his professional boxing debut against San Diego’s 6-2-1 prospect Caleb Hall.
Twenty-two-year-old Boymatov is part of a team of Eastern European prospects operating out of coach Joel Diaz’s gym in Indio, California, and has worked as a sparring partner for former sanctioning body world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.
But now he’ll take his chance to step out under the lights as he makes his pro debut against Hall, who is looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat in January.
Prior to that defeat, Hall had won six in a row, with four of them coming inside the distance. He’ll be keen to return to that sort of form to make a big impression on his Zuffa Boxing debut.