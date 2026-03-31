Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 05

Main Event: Andres Cortes vs Eridson Garcia

Headlining the card is a battle between two fighters with eyes on the prize at 135 pounds.

RELATED: Cortes Ready For The Next Level

Las Vegas native Andres Cortes has built an impressive 24-0 record as he has worked his way up the super-featherweight ladder. But now he’s starting a new chapter with Zuffa Boxing as he moves up to 135 to campaign for a shot at the Zuffa Boxing lightweight title.

Standing in his way is the Dominican Republic’s Eridson Garcia, who arrives in Las Vegas with a 23-1 record having impressed on his last outing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.