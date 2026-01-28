Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 02

The 14-3 southpaw has a 13-1 record against orthodox fighters, and he'll be looking to extend that record on Sunday night when he takes on Torres.

Mexico's Torres heads into the bout on a 4-fight win streak following a 2023 loss to current IBF lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla. His 22-1 record boasts 19 knockouts, and the Zapopan, Jalisco native will look to score the biggest win of his career as he faces former super lightweight world champ Valenzuela on February 1.

Additional Main Card Bouts

Serhii Bohachuk vs Radzhab Butaev

In the evening's co-main event bout, Ukraine's former WBC interim super welterweight world champion Serhii Bohachuk moves up to 160 pounds for a middleweight clash with Russia's Radzhab Butaev.

Los Angeles-based Bohachuk quickly built his reputation as a fearsome puncher as he raced to 18-0, with all 18 victories coming inside the distance. But on Sunday night he'll look to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Brandon Adams on the Canelo-Crawford undercard last September.