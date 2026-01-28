Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 02

After the successful first Zuffa Boxing event in Las Vegas, the action continues apace with Zuffa Boxing 02, as 16 more fighters look to make a big first impression on their respective Zuffa Boxing debuts.
Main Event: Jose Valenzuela vs Diego Torres
In the headline matchup, former WBA super lightweight world champion Jose "Rayo" Valenzuela kicks off a new chapter in his career as he drops to lightweight to take on hard-hitting Diego "Azabache" Torres over 10 rounds.
Valenzuela last fought back in March 2025, where he lost his title on the scorecards against Gary Antuanne Russell, but now, he's dropping back down to 135 pounds in a bid to kickstart a run towards a new goal under the Zuffa Boxing banner.
Main event ready! 🥊— Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) January 26, 2026
Jose Valenzuela is ready to make his Zuffa Boxing debut!
Catch the lightweight in action this Sunday! #ZuffaBoxing02 | 📺: @ParamountPlus | 9pmET pic.twitter.com/smmoaRPy36
The 14-3 southpaw has a 13-1 record against orthodox fighters, and he'll be looking to extend that record on Sunday night when he takes on Torres.
Mexico's Torres heads into the bout on a 4-fight win streak following a 2023 loss to current IBF lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla. His 22-1 record boasts 19 knockouts, and the Zapopan, Jalisco native will look to score the biggest win of his career as he faces former super lightweight world champ Valenzuela on February 1.
Additional Main Card Bouts
Serhii Bohachuk vs Radzhab Butaev
In the evening's co-main event bout, Ukraine's former WBC interim super welterweight world champion Serhii Bohachuk moves up to 160 pounds for a middleweight clash with Russia's Radzhab Butaev.
Los Angeles-based Bohachuk quickly built his reputation as a fearsome puncher as he raced to 18-0, with all 18 victories coming inside the distance. But on Sunday night he'll look to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Brandon Adams on the Canelo-Crawford undercard last September.
His power is UNDENIABLE 💥— Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) January 27, 2026
🇺🇦 @SBohachuk is brining his KO power to the #ZuffaBoxing02 co-main event! pic.twitter.com/BOEGMMoa4O
Two-time WBC Continental Americas light middleweight champion Bohachuk has a formidable knockout rate of 92 percent, with 24 of his 26 victories coming inside the distance. He'll look to enhance that knockout record when he takes on Butaev, who bases himself out of Indio, California, and is moving up to 160 pounds for the first time in his career.
The 32-year-old heads into the bout with a 16-1 record, and has his sights set on an upset victory over a dangerous, seasoned contender in Bohachuk.
Radivoje Kalajdzic vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk
Serbia takes on Ukraine in the main card opener, as Radivoje Kalakdzic takes on Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a battle between two seasoned light heavyweights with aspirations of championship gold.
Serbia's Kalakdzic (29-3, 21 KOs) will end a 541-day layoff when he returns to action at the Meta APEX, with the Serbian contender keen to re-establish some momentum at 175 pounds.
His last outing, back in August 2024, saw Kalakdzic fall to a decision defeat to David Morrell as he snapped a 5-fight win streak. Now he's ready to return, and faces Ukraine's former world champion Gvozdyk.
#ZuffaBoxing02 is SET 💥— Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) January 27, 2026
SUN can't come soon enough!
📺 : @ParamountPlus | #RiyadhSeason | @RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/J4UTB6Kedd
Gvozdyk captured boxing bronze for Ukraine at the London 2012 Olympics before turning pro and knocking out Adonis Stevenson in the 11th round to capture the light heavyweight world title back 2018 in his 16th pro fight.
Now standing with a record of 21-2 (17 KOs) and still ranked inside the light heavyweight top 10 by Ring Magazine, Gvozdyk plans on making another run at championship glory in Zuffa Boxing, starting with victory over former title challenger Kalajdzic on Sunday night.
Preliminary Card Bouts
Jalil Hackett vs Roberto Cruz
Rival 11-1 prospects go head-to-head in the featured preliminary card bout as Washington D.C.'s Jalil Hackett takes on Puerto Rico's Roberto Cruz.
Both men turned pro as 18-year-olds, but the pair arrive in Las Vegas after taking different routes to get here. While Hackett has stayed active, with his 12 career bouts coming in just over four and a half years, Cruz has built his experience over twice that timespan.
Hackett is making a quick turnaround for his Zuffa Boxing debut, just 51 days after his first-round knockout of 29-fight veteran Jose Angulo in December. Cruz, meanwhile, hasn't fought since last May, when he suffered the first defeat of his pro career.
Now "El Terror de Cayey" is ready to return, and the Texas-based prospect will look to get back to winning ways against fellow prospect Hackett in their 157-pound catchweight matchup.
Oscar Perez vs Justin Viloria
Unbeaten lightweight southpaws collide as Oscar "El Chato" Perez faces off against Justin "Chosen" Viloria in a battle of rising prospects at 135 pounds.
Texas native Perez banked some valuable rounds in 2025 with back-to-back decision wins in eight-round bouts to take his record to 14-0-2 (7 KOs), while California's Viloria had a fraction more ring time, but in those rounds he managed to secure one decision win and three knockouts as he improved his record to 11-0 (8 KOs).
Now, with both men ready to make a name for themselves on the world stage, they'll go head-to-head in a bid to make a winning start under the Zuffa Boxing banner.
Damoni Cato-Cain vs Christian Morales
Cato-Cain arrives in Vegas looking for a fresh start and a chance to build some new momentum after a 2-year, 4-fight run that saw one win and one loss bookended by a pair of draws. The most recent of those, against undefeated prospect Jorge Maravillo, came back in December 2024.
Now ready to return after a year away from the ring, the 8-1-2 (7 KOs) welterweight will take on more unbeaten opposition in the form of Las Vegas local Christian "El Mejor" Morales (7-0, 7 KOs), who is stepping in to compete on just 10 days' notice.
His response to getting the short-notice opportunity? "I trust in my skills and said, 'Fuck it. No risk, no reward.'"
Julian Gomez vs Damazion Vanhouter
Heavyweights will step into the Zuffa Boxing ring for the first time as 7-3 Mexican hopeful Julian "La Bomba" Gomez takes on undefeated 10-0 American Damazion Vanhouter.
Gomez is looking to bounce back after a knockout defeat to unbeaten Austin Benson last October, while Vanhouter claimed the seventh first-round stoppage win of his career with a TKO of Jose Mario Tamez in December.
Jamar Talley vs Devonte Williams
Opening up Zuffa Boxing 02 is a cruiserweight bout between undefeated prospect Jamar "No Mercy" Talley and 18-fight veteran Devonte Williams.
Williams has a record of 13 wins, 3 losses, with five knockouts to his name. The Houston native will step through the ropes on Sunday looking to turn around his form after ending a three-and-a-half-year hiatus with back-to-back stoppage losses in 2025. Now the 32-year-old is ready for his first fight in Las Vegas, and an opportunity to transform his fortunes.
Standing in his way is unbeaten Talley, a protege of the acclaimed trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre and former teammate of the now-retired multi-weight undisputed champion Terence Crawford. The 25-year-old New Jersey native has knocked out four of his five career victories as a pro and has only been beyond the second round once in his career.