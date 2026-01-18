Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 01

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Olivas returns to 160 pounds after a successful three-fight run at super middleweight that saw him claim a hat-trick of decision victories. But while he continued his winning form at 168 pounds, his punches have carried more threat at 160, and he'll be looking to return to the form that saw him claim three straight stoppage victories before his move up.

He'll take on Deanda, whose last victory came against 41-fight veteran Jessie Wayne Linton last September. Prior to that victory, Deanda hit the local headlines in his native Virginia when he had to receive a haircut between rounds after his brainds came loose during the action

Both men have proven themselves to be ones to watch, but only one can emerge from the Meta APEX with their undefeated record intact.

Julian Rodriguez vs Cain Sandoval

The main card opener will pit two surging welterweights head to head as 24-1 Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez takes on undefeated 17-0 “Sugar” Cain Sandoval.

Sandoval heads into Friday’s fight in knockout form, having stopped each of his last four fights inside the distance, while Rodriguez is on a three-fight win streak after suffering the only defeat of his career back in 2021.