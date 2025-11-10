Fight By Fight Preview | VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Makhachev is, for my money, the best lightweight in UFC history and the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the sport today; a terror on the canvas with the striking to make you pay for mistakes, confidence and self-belief chiseled out of granite, and so much top-end experience at this point that you know he’s going to rise to the occasion because we’ve seen him do it time and again. He’s often teased a move up to welterweight, and now he finally takes his talents to the 170-pound ranks, where the Russian standout looks to join an exclusive group of fighters to have won UFC gold in two weight classes.

So much of the framing of this fight feels like a case of “the unknown versus the known; the unproven versus the established,” except that doesn’t actually account for the fact that this is happening in Della Maddalena’s natural weight class.

The champion feels like he’s questioned and doubted because of who he beat for the title and, frankly, because he’s a quiet bloke from Australia who simply handles his business whenever called upon and then recedes into the background, content to only be the best welterweight on the planet. Meanwhile, we’ve seen Makhachev dominate and excel so many times in big spots and talk about how taxing fighting at lightweight is on his body that there is a natural inclination to assume the transition will be seamless and that the guy who has won 15 consecutive fights will equal Anderson Silva’s iconic record for most consecutive victories in UFC history by bulldozing his way to another title.