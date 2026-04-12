Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Winnipeg

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Malott touches down for his first UFC main event on a three-fight winning streak, having stopped Charles Radtke and out-hustled Kevin Holland last year after righting the ship with a win over Trevin Giles in Edmonton at the end of 2024. He’s grown as a fighter throughout his seven-fight run in the UFC and has earned an opportunity like this, based on both his results (6-1) and the fact that he’s the leader of the “Maple Leaf Militia,” and now he gets a chance to force his way into the rankings with a fourth straight win.

READ: The Bigger Picture | UFC 327

There is a different kind of pressure attached to this fight than Malott’s Toronto homecoming at UFC 297, where he was up 2-0 on Neil Magny before faltering and getting finished. He’s a better fighter than he was then, without question, but Burns is more accomplished and dangerous than Magny, so this is even higher stakes. Writing the Brazilian off heading into this one based on his recent results and age would be a mistake and a win would still be a massive triumph for the headlining Ontario boy.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Kyler Phillips vs Charles Jourdain

The co-main event is a compelling bantamweight clash between divisional fixture Kyler Phillips and surging French-Canadian Charles Jourdain.

Consecutive losses to Rob Font and Vinicius Oliveira have caused Phillips to slip from the rankings in the ultra-competitive 135-pound weight class, but that doesn’t diminish the fact that he’s a well-rounded and dangerous fighter who counts wins over Song Yadong, Raoni Barcelos, and Pedro Munhoz amongst his UFC wins. He trains with a great group at the MMA Lab, has to be feeling a little pressure to get on the right side of things again, especially with an assignment like this, and will likely come out of the gates sharp and firing on Saturday night.