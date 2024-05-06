Fight By Fight Preview | UFC St. Louis

The only other time the Octagon touched down in “The Gateway City,” the night ended with an electric seven-and-a-half-minute tussle between Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi that claimed Fight of the Night honors and set the tempo for the year to come as the opening main event bout of 2018.

This time around, a dozen pairs of athletes will make the walk before what is sure to be a packed house at the home of the NHL’s Blues, including a trio of local talents, some promising prospects, and a pair of heavyweights to wrap up the festivities.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap.