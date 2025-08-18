Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Shanghai

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Nearly seven years into his UFC career at this point, Walker has settled into a comfortable existence in the Top 15 of the 205-pound ranks, serving as a dangerous litmus test for hopefuls and a seasoned foe for veteran competitors. The Brazilian has landed on the wrong side of the results in each of his last two outings, but has a serious edge in experience over his youthful foe this weekend.

UFC 319 REWIND: Final Results | Official Scorecards | Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | Chimaev Post-Fight Interview

Zhang has rocketed into the rankings on the strength of consecutive first-round finishes in each of his first three UFC appearances. Last time out, the 26-year-old “Mountain Tiger” ushered Anthony Smith into retirement with a series of elbows, marking himself as a must-see emerging threat in the always fluid light heavyweight ranks.

This is a key fight for both individuals on Saturday, as Walker seeks to avoid a fourth straight appearance without a victory and Zhang aims to continue pushing forward. Both have considerable power and dynamic finishing abilities, so it could very well come down to who lands first or who lands hardest once they get in there this weekend.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling

It’s No. 4 versus No. 7 in the featherweight division as Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling meet in the co-main event in Shanghai.

Now 34 years old, Ortega competes for the first time since dropping a decision to Diego Lopes last year at UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas. Though he’s just 2-4 over his last six fights, each of those setbacks came against champions (Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski) or title challengers (Yair Rodríguez, Lopes) with “T-City” having avenged his injury-induced defeat to the former interim champ Rodriguez early last year.