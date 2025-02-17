Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Seattle

Fighting for the third time since returning from a three-year sabbatical, Cejudo looks to snap a two-fight skid when he makes the walk this weekend. He landed on the wrong side of the cards in his title bout with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 two years ago and was out-hustled by current champ Merab Dvalishvili last time out, leaving many to wonder if the time away marked the end of the days of “Triple C” being a capital T threat in the division he once ruled.

Already in his eighth year on the roster, but still just 27 years old, Song has found stable footing in the thick of the Top 10, but has yet to take the next step needed to become a full blown contender. He’s posted a 5-2 mark over his last seven outings, but the two setbacks have come in bouts that could have carried him forward against Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan.

This is a crucial matchup for both individuals, and that should result in a spirited contest once they’re standing opposite one another. Cejudo is driven to avoid a three-fight slide and eager to prove he still has plenty to offer, while Song certainly doesn’t want to be saddled with a second consecutive setback and third defeat against fighters ahead of him in the pecking order.

Bantamweight is always ultra-competitive and there is the potential for some major hierarchical changes within the division this year, with this bout being one of those possible catalytic events. Buckle up and enjoy!

Additional Main Card Contests

Brendan Allen vs Anthony Hernandez

Seven years after facing off under the LFA banner, Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez meet for a second time, with a place in the UFC middleweight Top 10 hanging in the balance.