Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Seattle

Douglas claimed his spot on the roster with a sudden knockout win over Cam Teague last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, extending his winning streak to five in the process. The 30-year-old Brazilian “Gunslinger” fought quality competition on the way up, trains with a great group under Cub Swanson, and is the kind of tested newcomer that can absolutely make a splash straight out of the gates.

There is no way this isn’t entertaining as heck from the rip and for as long as it lasts. Erosa is allergic to being in boring fights, and Douglas only has one gear, so make sure your drinks are full, your snacks are sorted, and you’re locked in when this one starts.

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Yousri Belgaroui

It’s a meeting between one of the most highly regarded prospects on the roster and an underdog coming off an outstanding debut as middleweights Mansur Abdul-Malik and Yousri Belgaroui meet in The PNW.

UFC LONDON REWINDS: Final Results | Evloev Post-Fight Interview | The Scorecard

Abdul-Malik has remained unbeaten through his first four UFC starts, earning three stoppage wins along with a no-contest verdict while flashing both incredible poise for someone so early in their career and immense upside as well. The Xtreme Couture product profiles as someone that is going to be a Top 15 mainstay —it’s a matter of when, not if — and another dynamic outing this weekend could propel the DWCS grad into a more considerable test next time out.

Belgaroui made the most of his first UFC assignment last October in Vancouver, working behind his lengthy jab to bust up and ultimately stop Azamat Bekoev. A former rival turned teammate of Alex Pereira, the Dutch kickboxer has incredible length for the division and knows how to use it, which makes him a difficult puzzle to solve for anyone stationed across from him.