Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Oklahoma City

Former middleweight titleholder Dricus Du Plessis and long-time welterweight champ Kamaru Usman clash in Saturday’s main event, going head-to-head in an effort to cement their standing in the 185-pound ranks.

Du Plessis arrives off his first loss in almost seven years, a one-sided beatdown at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev that cost him the middleweight strap, ended his unbeaten run in the UFC, and halted his 11-fight winning streak. The nature of that contest sends the South African into this one with more questions to answer than most former champions returning into non-title matchups, and everyone is waiting to see how he answers those questions this weekend.

WATCH UFC FIGHT PASS PLAYLISTS: Du Plessis | Usman

This is Usman’s first appearance in 13 months and full-scale debut at middleweight after making a short-notice showing in the division at UFC 294 when he pushed Chimaev to the limit in an impressive short-notice effort. He was sharp in his win over Joaquin Buckley last June in Atlanta, leaning on his wrestling more than he had been able to in recent outings, showing there is still something left in the tank.

The changing of the guard at the top of the division has raised the stakes in this one, as Du Plessis owns a pair of wins over current titleholder Sean Strickland and Usman bested him back in his welterweight days as well. With the first defense of Strickland’s second reign not yet announced, there is room for either of these two to follow in his footsteps from earlier this year, turn in a massive effort, and put themselves at the top of the list of potential challengers.

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