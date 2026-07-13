Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Oklahoma City

For the first time in a touch over nine years, the Octagon returns to Oklahoma City, touching down at Paycom Center for a 12-fight card featuring a host of emerging prospects and headlined by a highly anticipated matchup between a pair of former champions looking to stand out in the crowded middleweight division.
Let’s get into it, shall we?
Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman
Location: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Jared Cannonier vs Christian Leroy Duncan
- Chase Hooper vs Mitch Ramirez
- Tommy McMillen vs Alberto Montes
Prelim Matches:
- Tabatha Ricci vs Fatima Kline
- Austin Bashi vs Jose Miguel Delgado
- Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs SeokHyeon Ko
- Levi Rodrigues vs Felipe Franco
- Alden Coria vs Stewart Nicoll
- RJ Harris vs Alvin Hines
- Anna Melisano vs Dione Barbosa
Main Event Matchup: Dricus Du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman
Former middleweight titleholder Dricus Du Plessis and long-time welterweight champ Kamaru Usman clash in Saturday’s main event, going head-to-head in an effort to cement their standing in the 185-pound ranks.
Du Plessis arrives off his first loss in almost seven years, a one-sided beatdown at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev that cost him the middleweight strap, ended his unbeaten run in the UFC, and halted his 11-fight winning streak. The nature of that contest sends the South African into this one with more questions to answer than most former champions returning into non-title matchups, and everyone is waiting to see how he answers those questions this weekend.
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This is Usman’s first appearance in 13 months and full-scale debut at middleweight after making a short-notice showing in the division at UFC 294 when he pushed Chimaev to the limit in an impressive short-notice effort. He was sharp in his win over Joaquin Buckley last June in Atlanta, leaning on his wrestling more than he had been able to in recent outings, showing there is still something left in the tank.
The changing of the guard at the top of the division has raised the stakes in this one, as Du Plessis owns a pair of wins over current titleholder Sean Strickland and Usman bested him back in his welterweight days as well. With the first defense of Strickland’s second reign not yet announced, there is room for either of these two to follow in his footsteps from earlier this year, turn in a massive effort, and put themselves at the top of the list of potential challengers.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Jared Cannonier vs Christian Leroy Duncan
The co-main event also comes in the middleweight division, as rankings mainstay and former title challenger Jared Cannonier squares off with ascending British threat Christian Leroy Duncan.
Now in his 12th year on the roster and in his eighth year at middleweight, Cannonier has been ranked since winning his divisional debut against David Branch at UFC 230, posting a 5-1 record out of the gates to earn a championship opportunity against Israel Adesanya at UFC 276. Since then, the “Level 42” fighter has split his last six fights, which include a knockout win over Gregory Rodrigues and a victory over current champ Sean Strickland.
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Duncan entered last year facing questions about his standing in the division, having arrived in the promotion with an unbeaten record and a ton of hype, but also an uneven 3-2 start to his UFC tenure. But the man from Gloucester, England posted a trio of wins in 2025, including consecutive spinning attack finishes before pushing his winning streak to four with a unanimous decision win over Roman Dolidze in March.
Middleweight is in the midst of a sea change, and this is one of those contests that has the potential to embody all that is going on in the division. Will Cannonier hold his ground, or can Duncan keep rolling and take another step forward in the rankings?
Chase Hooper vs Mitch Ramirez
Action shifts to the lightweight division as Chase Hooper and Mitch Ramirez meet in a battle of fighters who began their journeys to the Octagon on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Hooper, who earned a developmental contract following his win on the second DWCS season, hit the ground running when he first moved to lightweight in the spring of 2023, rattling off five straight wins, with three finishes and a decision victory over Jim Miller. But he’s faltered in each of his last two outings, failing to make it out of the first round in bouts against Alexander Hernandez and Lance Gibson Jr.
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Ramirez had the unenviable task of facing Carlos Prates on the annual talent-search series in 2023, falling to the surging Brazilian contender, but put himself on the radar and earned the call to compete on the biggest stage in the sport following a first-round stoppage win in his next outing. He’s dropped each of his first two trips into the Octagon and touches down in OKC looking to halt his skid while handing Hooper another loss.
This profiles as an all-action contest that should end inside the distance, as Hooper earned finishes in 12 of his 16 career wins and Ramirez sports an 87.5-percent finishing rate of his own. The only question is which of these two will stand triumphant and who will be saddled with another loss?
Tommy McMillen vs Alberto Montes
Graduates from consecutive seasons of the Contender Series, Tommy McMillen and Alberto Montes face off in the main card opener.
A member of the Class of ’25, McMillen added to his unblemished record with a first-round stoppage win over Manolo Zecchini in his first foray into the Octagon back in April, earning a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts. Training out of the Red Hawk Academy with fellow Montana natives Tim Welch and Sean O’Malley, “Gun” has people wondering if he’s the featherweight version of “Suga Sean” and primed to make a push towards the rankings.
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Montes was a part of the standout Season 8 grad class but spent the whole of 2025 on the sidelines. He made his debut in March and showed his arrival was worth the wait, collecting a slick second-round technical submission win over TUF 29 winner Ricky Turcios to advance to 10-1 overall.
Featherweight is in an interesting position at the moment, with the top end still dominated by veterans, but the horizon looks like a storm is ready to roll in and change the landscape of the division in the next 12-18 months. Through their first fights with the promotion, McMillen and Montes each look like they could be part of that change, and this one will determine which of them will feature more prominently in the immediate future.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Tabatha Ricci vs Fatima Kline
Top 15 strawweights close out the prelims as Tabatha Ricci steps in to face off with Fatima Kline.
Ricci replaces fellow Brazilian Amanda Ribas, hustling back into action after dropping her 2026 debut to recent title challenger Virna Jandiroba in April. A 3-0 year in 2025 established Kline as one of the top rising stars on the roster and earned her a place in the rankings, and now she looks to continue her ascent by turning back Ricci in OKC.
Austin Bashi vs Jose Miguel Delgado
DWCS classmates Austin Bashi and Jose Miguel Delgado meet in an intriguing featherweight matchup on Saturday’s prelims.
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Bashi rolled into the UFC with a pristine 13-0 record before running into Christian Rodriguez in his debut but bounced back with a first-round finish of John Yannis in August to get his first UFC victory. Delgado has quickly established himself as a name to watch in the division, with three wins in four starts, including a competitive battle with Nathaniel Wood and a March victory over Andre Fili.
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs SeokHyeon Ko
It’s another all-Contender Series clash here, this time in the welterweight ranks, as Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani meets SeokHyeon Ko.
Lebosnoyani opened his UFC tenure with a quality win over veteran Phil Rowe in Houston earlier this year, advancing to 10-2 overall and extending his winning streak to five in the process. Ko also arrives off a win over Rowe, having bested “The Fresh Prince” following his win over Oban Elliott in Baku, Azerbaijan, to move to 13-2 for his career.
Levi Rodrigues vs Felipe Franco
Levi Rodrigues makes his promotional debut against fellow Brazilian Felipe Franco in this matchup of promising young talents.
“Baby Monster” had his win over Freddy Vidal last season overturned as a result of a positive test, but still arrives sporting an unbeaten record with a 100-percent finishing rate. Franco tagged in on short notice up a division in March, dropping a competitive decision to Mario Pinto in London, and now returns to the light heavyweight ranks seeking to spoil his compatriot’s debut.
Alden Coria vs Stewart Nicoll
Ascending American flyweight Alden Coria looks to add to his winning streak as he meets Australia’s Stewart Nicoll on Saturday’s prelims.
Coria, who trains alongside current champ Joshua Van, scored a third-round stoppage win over Alessandro Costa in his short-notice debut at Noche UFC before posting a second consecutive UFC victory earlier this year against Luis Gurule. Nicoll has struggled to match his regional success since touching down in the UFC, but heads to Oklahoma City with the chance to change his fortunes by taking out Coria.
RJ Harris vs Alvin Hines
It’s an all-American battle at heavyweight as newcomer RJ Harris tags in to face off with promotional sophomore Alvin “Goozie” Hines.
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Brandishing a perfect record and having most recently stopped Contender Series alum Philip Latu, RJ Harris steps in for Allen Frye Jr. with designs on pushing his record to 6-0 by claiming victory in his promotional debut. Hines made his first start inside the Octagon last year during International Fight Week, dropping a competitive decision to Brazil’s Jhonata Diniz.
Anna Melisano vs Dione Barbosa
Business gets underway in the flyweight division, as TUF 34 contestant Anna Melisano steps in to face Dione “The Witch” Barbosa.
Melisano jumps up a division to fill in for Veronica Hardy, carrying a 6-1 record with six-straight wins into her short-notice debut this weekend. Fighting out of The Q in Las Vegas, Barbosa has established herself as an emerging threat in the 125-pound weight class and looks to build on her win over compatriot Melissa Gatto back in April.