Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Mexico City

A rematch between elite flyweight talents closes out the night in Mexico City as Brandon Moreno faces off with Brandon Royval.

Competing for the first time since dropping the title to Alexandre Pantoja last summer, Moreno looks to get things moving in the right direction again as he competes on home soil for the fourth time in his UFC career. Many felt Moreno did enough to garner the nod at UFC 290, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to losing the belt for a second time.

Royval raised his hand to replace Amir Albazi when the streaking contender was forced out due to injury, looking to get right back into the fray after landing on the wrong side of the cards in his title clash with Pantoja in December. The Factory X representative just couldn’t get into gear last time out, and will most likely be aiming to make up for that here.

These two previously faced off in November 2020, with Moreno winning by first-round stoppage. It’s listed as a TKO due to strikes, but Royval dislocated his shoulder during a scramble, which ultimately created the finishing opportunity. That was an entertaining, competitive bout until the unfortunate injury, and there is no reason to believe this one should be any different to close out the show on Saturday.

