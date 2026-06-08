Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Freedom 250

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In the co-main event of the evening, former two-division champion Alex Pereira looks to make history by winning the interim heavyweight title and becoming the first person to win UFC gold in three weight classes, but to do so, he’ll need to get through elite contender and former interim champ Ciryl Gane.

Pereira, 38, has been a record-setter and magnetic force in the four-plus years since he made his debut, posting a 10-2 record with three title-winning efforts, three successful defenses of the light heavyweight title, and a series of memorable moments that have carried the stoic, intimidating Brazilian to icon status amongst fight fans.

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Gane, 36, has been a staple in the title conversation in the heavyweight division for the last six years dating back to his rise to winning the interim title in August 2021. He has fought for the undisputed title on three occasions, falling to Francis Ngannou (UFC 270) and Jon Jones (UFC 285) before his most recent attempt claim the title at UFC 321 against Tom Aspinall was halted towards the end of the first round when Gane poked Aspinall in the eyes, resulting in the bout being declared a no contest.

While heavyweight matchups are often boiled down to “whoever lands first wins,” there is much more to this pairing than two massive competitors slinging heavy shots at one another. “Poatan” is a world-class kickboxer and menacing physical presence with thunder in his hands, but the Brazilian is anything but a “swing and pray” type of fighter. The same has to be said of Gane, who is one of the most athletic and dynamic fighters to grace the division. While not as accomplished in kickboxing as his opponent this weekend, Gane mixes up his strikes extremely well and is light on his feet, bouncing in and out of attacks while avoiding damage. His kryptonite thus far has been in the grappling department, where both Ngannou and Jones were able to dominate on route to victory, though that isn’t likely to be a concern here.