Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Macau

The final bout on Saturday’s card is a highly anticipated clash between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Yan competes for the second time this year after snapping a three-fight slide in March with a unanimous decision win over Song Yadong. The former bantamweight titleholder is in an interesting position at the moment, having lost to each of the last three champions in the division, while still clearly being one of the top competitors in the weight class, and having limited options to face given his current position in the hierarchy.

Watch: Deiveson Figueiredo's Best Finishes

Figueiredo has been rock steady since relocating to the 135-pound weight class last December, posting wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon “Chito” Vera to climb to No. 5 in the rankings. He’s eschewed some of his aggressive striking in favor of more diversity in his offensive approach, utilizing his wrestling and grappling to make up for any speed or power advantages he left behind at flyweight.

It feels like fans have been asking for this fight since Figueiredo moved to bantamweight and now it’s finally happening. With a new champion on the throne and a presumptive No. 1 contender in place, these two could be battling it out to see who is next in line to challenge for the title or to determine who will face one of the other tenured top contenders in the division in the opening half of next year.

Either way, it should be an electric way to wrap up Saturday’s return to Macau and kick off the weekend in style!

Additional Main Card Contests

Yan Xiaonan vs Tabatha Ricci